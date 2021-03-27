Golden Bears have home-field advantage in their sights

In a season of uncertainty — one that has unusually spanned two semesters — WVU Tech is sure of one thing.
One more win and the Golden Bears will lock up home-field advantage for the River States Conference Tournament.
"That was why today was so important as well," head coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said after Saturday's 2-1 win over Indiana East. "We knew if we won our last two games, we would finish at the top and host the conference tournament. It was a massive game today and another big one coming up on Thursday."
No. 21 Tech (11-3, 7-1 RSC) will host Ohio Christian Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. A win would clinch for the Golden Bears the advantage of not having to travel for the tournament, which will begin April 8.
The Golden Bears have won four of their six spring games thus far, and Saturday's was the first conference game of 2021. They went 7-1 in the fall amid having several games canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.
"It's been a tough year, especially thing spring," Hewitt-Fisher said. "We've had a couple of quarantines, a couple of injuries, a couple of suspensions. It's been a strange year, but we're coming toward the end of it now and hopefully we are in a good position to host the conference tournament."
That soccer is even still a topic as the calendar hurries toward April is strange.
The coronavirus pandemic led the NAIA to postpone all of its fall national championships until spring. That led the RSC to hold off on its postseason tournament, as well. For that reason — as well as several Covid-related postponements across the league in the fall — the conference has gone on with a spring season.
That took some getting used to.
"We had a three-month break from Thanksgiving until February, and the boys didn't come back in great shape, in all honesty," Fisher-Hewitt said. "Obviously, it was too cold here during the January month to practice outside, and then we had a quarantine. So we have really only been out since mid-February. You can see we're slowly getting back into it. I think we're starting to pick up our resolve and pick our form up just in time for the postseason."
Tech got off to a slow start against the Red Wolves (2-7, 2-4) and trailed 1-0 at halftime. Gustavo Ferrari scored an unassisted goal 12 minutes into the game.
The Golden Bears then wasted little time getting on the board. Luis Alejandro Jaimes put one in at the 42:46 mark of the second half to tie the game.
The game-winner then went to Manuel Segarra, who was assisted by Javaid Payne with 13:33 left to play.
A quick sliding save by keeper Jacques D'Monte with 6:54 to go and a missed penalty kick by Montell James at the 1:33 mark helped Tech preserve the win.
"Slow start. It seems to be the case where little mistakes we are making are getting punished by the other team," Hewitt-Fisher said. "The longer it stayed 1-nil we looked a little nervy, but I think once we got that first goal, once we got it to 1-1, we looked like the team that was going to go on and win the game."
