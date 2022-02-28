Golden Bears go for RSC championship Tuesday

Later this week, WVU Tech will learn its opponent and location for the first round of the NAIA National Tournament.
Until then, there's more work to be done.
The Golden Bears will travel to Indiana-Kokomo on Tuesday for the River States Conference tournament championship. Tip-off against the Cougars will be 7 p.m.
Tech (26-4) advanced to the finals by defeating Alice Lloyd 78-67 in the semifinals on Saturday. The Cougars eliminated Indiana East in the other semifinal about an hour later to set up the 1 vs. 1 matchup.
Kokomo is the No. 1 overall seed as the regular season champion, securing an automatic bid to the national tournament. The Golden Bears were already assured a bid as the East Division champion provided the Cougars didn't win the tournament, so they will be heading to nationals for the sixth straight season.
The Cougars (28-3), ranked No. 22 in the nation, set a program record for wins in a season. They own a 61-47 win over Tech on Jan. 27, a game Tech led 32-29 at halftime but shot just 5-of-25 in the second half.
Kokomo was one of only two conference teams to beat the Golden Bears.
The other was Alice Lloyd.
Tech avenged that loss in large part by dominating the Eagles on the boards. Alice Lloyd went in as the league's top rebounding team, including an average of 13.4 offensive boards per game. Tech neutralized that, ending with a 47-24 advantage on the glass.
The Eagles managed just five offensive rebounds against Tech.
Tech, meanwhile, cleared 35 defensive boards, including 10 from Andrew Work, who had 11 overall to go with 10 points and four assists. Ashton Parker had nine defensive boards and a career-high total of 16 to go with five assists.
"That's about as good as you can execute against them," Tech coach James Long said. "I mean, I'm struggling for words, I'm so proud of this group. That number, 47-24, does not happen with Alice Lloyd. That's 40 minutes of understanding what you need to do and making the choice to go do it every single time. ... That is the best offensive rebounding team in the country. Last five games they had 90 offensive rebounds — 90 — and 102 second-chance points."
The Golden Bears will face another rebounding challenge in the Cougars, specifically Desean Hampton. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound forward became the first men's player in team history to record 1,000 career rebounds in the win over Indiana East, and is just the second player, men's or women's, to have 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career.
Hampton averages 11.3 rebounds per game. He does most of his damage on the defensive end, averaging 9.2. Both numbers lead the conference.
The Cougars are second overall at 39.4 rebounds and first in defensive boards (30.1).
Tech is going for its second straight tournament championship. No regular season champion was declared last season after several games were canceled due to Covid.
Long likes the effort he is getting from his team.
"You're seeing a disciplined group go at it right now," Long said. "They're holding each other accountable. The staff's holding them accountable. People are yelling at each other, but it's all from a place of love."
The Cougars' Hampton was named RSC Player of the Year, and coach Eric Echelbarger was named Coach of the Year.
Tech freshman Thomas Hailey was named to the all-conference first team. On the second team were sophomore Andrew Work, an Oak Hill graduate, and seniors Tamon Scruggs and Andreas Jonsson.
Fayetteville native Luke Vass was named to the Champions of Character Team.
