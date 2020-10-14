Golden Bears glad to be back together

All James Long did in his first year as a head coach was lead WVU Tech to an unexpected conference championship and win a coach of the year award.
Year two of the Long era is set to begin in about two weeks, and Long is just thankful to have a chance at an encore.
The River States Conference held its annual men’s basketball virtual media day on Tuesday. Before things got started, the league announced its preseason poll results.
Tech, which won the RSC regular season championship last season, was picked third overall and second in the East Division to overall pick Indiana East. Projected West Division winner Indiana-Kokomo was second overall.
When the Golden Bears began practice on Sept. 28, it was their first time together since the second week of March. They had their season suddenly cut short in Sioux Falls, S.D., when the NAIA Division II national tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus. The team returned to Beckley and then was forced to go home after campus was shut down.
“I think we’re looking forward to just getting a chance to compete,” said Long, who led the Golden Bears to a 23-8 record. “The guys have kept a steady mindset through quarantine and were as productive as they could have been. Since they’ve been back, they’ve been working really hard. I think we’re just looking forward to getting an opportunity to compete and grow together.”
Tech loses four players from last year, including the RSC Player of the Year in Junior Arrey. The point guard who was also an honorable mention All-American, led the team in scoring (16.4 points), rebounds (6.0), assists (5.8) and steals (2.1).
Also gone are guard Dominic King and forwards Kevin Thomas-Griffin and Brent Daniels.
As he did last year, Long said he expects a committee approach to leadership, but did point to his seniors to do their part.
Guard Tamon Scruggs was a preseason all-conference pick. He missed nine games with an injury last season but still managed to average 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on his way to first-team all-conference honors. He was also a 42.4 percent shooter from 3-point range.
“Obviously we’re expecting a lot of production from him, but also expecting him to step out of his comfort zone a little bit as a leader, and be more vocal and be more present,” Long said.
Juvanté Hayes will take over at the point. He averaged 8.7 points and had 67 assists in 29 games a year ago.
“I definitely expect more production, more leadership from him,” Long said. “I think there is a strong correlation (between) how Juvanté shows up each day and how our team shows up.”
“We know we’re going to get every team’s best (shot),” Hayes said. “We’re coming off a 15-1 conference season and reigning season champs. We know we’re going to get teams’ best and people are going to come at us every night. So we just have to be ready and understand that. I think that’s just the biggest challenge.”
Guard Andreas Jonnson will finish off a career that has seen him stand as one of the league’s most lethal 3-point shooters. He shot 52.6 percent from long range a year ago and is 47.1 percent over his three seasons.
“Preseason has been great,” Jonnson said. “We’re returning a lot of players as well as our coaches from last year, so we have been able to hit the ground running, even with all the Covid restrictions we have had to adjust for. Other than that, we’re just trying to get the most out of every day and get better.”
Oak Hill native Andrew Work will be looking to build on a successful freshman season. Among the other top returning players are guards Darrin Martin, Justin Phillips and Keondré King.
New to the roster are former Greater Beckley Christian star Chance Potter, who redshirted last season; forward Ashton Parker, a transfer from Spartanburg Methodist; forward Thomas Hailey from Covenant Day School in Charlotte, N.C.; guard Philip Mullins from two-time Class AA state champion Chapmanville; forward Ty Johnson from Ripley; and forward Alex Woolard from Parkersburg South.
The Golden Bears will start the season Oct. 30-31 with a pair of games at Bluefield College. They will take on Carolina University Friday at 6 p.m. and then battle Fisk University Saturday at 4 p.m.
Their first home game will be Nov. 5 against Alderson-Broaddus.
Women’s basketball media day will be today.
