Reeling from a rash of roster-depleting injuries, WVU Tech got the victory it needed.
The Golden Bears fought back from a six-point deficit to win the second set for a 2-0 lead, then held on for a 3-1 win over Ohio Christian in a River States Conference battle Tuesday night at Van Meter Gymnasium.
The victory ended a four-game losing streak for Tech, which moved into a tie with the Trail Blazers for third place in the East Division standings.
"We needed it not only for our record, but I think we needed it for our spirit," Tech coach Amber Linville said.
The Golden Bears' backs are indeed against the ropes. Six players are out due to injury, four of them starters, to bring the active roster down to 10. That showed during the losing streak — they were up 2-1 last Friday at Oakland City before dropping the final two sets, and a night later held a 2-0 lead at Brescia, lost each of the next two sets 25-23 and dropped the fifth 15-8.
"I think the main thing about it, we're getting tired in the third set," Linville said. "We don't have options right now. We have six people out with injury, so it's really taken its toll. We've played with injuries before; we worked around them. But we're used to having them toward the end of season, so it's really been a major thing to have to overcome in the beginning of season."
For one night, at least, they did that.
Not that Ohio Christian made it easy. Tech had to fight back in all four sets.
The Golden Bears (6-17, 3-5 RSC) led early in the first set but the Trail Blazers were able to take command and led most of the way. But Tech stayed close enough until a kill by senior Coralys Rivera tied it at 15 and was the start of Tech winning six of the next seven points to take a 20-16 lead.
The Trail Blazers were able to get back to 20-19, but a kill by Shady Spring alumna Brooklyn Cook and four Ohio Christian errors helped Tech pull away for a 25-20 win.
The pivotal point of the match came in the next set. Ohio Christian reeled off six straight points and 10 of 12 to take an early 10-4 lead. Madison Blickenstaff, who was a force in the front row for the Trail Blazers, had a couple of blocks in the run.
But that was when the Golden Bears made their move. They won the next seven points to reclaim the lead at 11-10, paced by three kills from Giulia Colombo. Ohio Christian briefly went back ahead at 13-12, but Tech took control with seven straight points for a 19-13 lead.
Again, Ohio Christian fought back and forced it into a two-point set after tying it at 24-24. But Rivera got a block and Emma Leach dropped in a serve for an ace to give Tech the 26-24 win.
The third set was even closer than the first two, with one or two points separating the teams all the way until the Trail Blazers won the final three points after a 22-22 tie. An ace from Alexis Anzevino extended the match.
The fourth set was much of the same. Tech fought off two set points at 24-23 and 25-24, then won the final three points for a 27-25 set victory to finish the match.
"I think what helped us out tonight, we prepared really hard in practice yesterday," Linville said. "We did a lot of drills and ran through a lot of different options in case we had to work it out that way. And our home court advantage obviously is a good thing. When we have the crowd cheering for us, it helps us when we don't have a bench to help cheer."
Cook had a match-high 21 kills and 21 digs for the Golden Bears and Rivera had 15. Rivera was visibly hurt throughout, twice slow to get to her feet, but came up with big points throughout the night.
Brooke Presley, another Shady Spring grad, had 20 digs. Julia McClanahan had 53 assists.
Blickenstaff had 16 kills and six blocks for the Trail Blazers (5-16, 3-5). Josie Buck had 11 kills and Alexa Cooper had 12 digs and 10 kills.
Tech is back on the road Friday at Alice Lloyd before back-to-back road matches at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods College and West Division leader Indiana-Kokomo Oct. 21-22.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
