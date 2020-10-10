Early morning starts can easily lead to sluggish play. Normally, that affects the visiting team due to the travel involved.
Unfortunately for the WVU Tech volleyball team, it fell victim to the slow start when it entertained Indiana-Southeast Saturday morning at Van Meter Gymnasium.
After dropping the first two sets, the Golden Bears rallied to even the match, winning sets three and four, only to see the match slip away in a frustrating 15-10 decision in set five.
"Very frustrating loss today. I feel like right now we are struggling to find the push to want to win," WVU Tech interim head coach Amber Linville said. "We are so loaded with talent. We are trying to see what they can do individually and bring them together as a team. Some days you see it and it is overwhelming. In the third set when we had that 11-point lead, that was when we were actually playing."
In taking advantage of Tech's slow start, the Grenadiers picked up a crucial River States Conference win.
"We are still struggling a little bit and this was one of our better performances. We needed it," IU-Southeast head coach Eric Brian said. "WVU Tech played really well. They never stopped competing and we just happened to end up on the good side of it today."
Trailing 17-16 in the opening set, the Grenadiers started to pull away thanks to some unforced errors by the Golden Bears. Kills from Delaney Nichols and Izzy Stallard highlighted a 9-3 run that gave IU-Southeast a 25-20 win.
Tech appeared to be out of the funk in set two behind explosive play from senior Katelyn Byrd who helped Tech build a quick 6-2 lead.
The Grenadiers chipped away before recapturing the lead at 14-12, then built the advantage to five points late in the match. Tech would get as close one point at 23-24 after Byrd recorded a kill and a block before a blast from Abigail Vogel sealed set two for the visitors.
When the teams hit the floor for set three, the Golden Bears looked totally different.
"We woke up. We didn't change the lineup or our technique of any sorts," Linville said. "I have noticed, even in practice or when we scrimmage early on Saturdays, it usually takes us a little time to wake up. I looked at them in the first and second set and told them they hadn't even started playing yet."
"I think Amber made some really nice adjustments," Brian said. "They started to figure out what was going to work for them and they stepped up their game. They decided they were going to play. It turned into a dogfight."
With Ariana Gentzler and Coralys Maldonado Rivera creating havoc at the net, Tech raced out to an 18-7 lead and went on to win set three 25-22.
The Golden Bears remained hot in set four, never trailing in a 25-21 win. The key stretch came on a 7-1 run in which Byrd controlled the back row receiving that led to big blasts from Rivera, Gentzler and Michaela Hall.
Set five was a race to 15, with both teams playing inspired early.
Trailing 9-7, Tech appeared to win a point to move within one. Unfortunately for the Golden Bears, there was confusion between the referees on the point.
"One of our players made a play at the net and slides under," Brian explained. "The way the rule on the center line works, off the court there is no violation for crossing over that center line. Both referees blew their whistle at the same time and one was going to call our player under the net, but there was nothing illegal because she was off the court.
"The other referee was going to call something else," he continued. "I made my case, they conferred and decided to replay (the point). Which I think is generally the right call. Rather than making a bad call and giving a team a point in a situation where you are not really sure what happened, they made the right decision to replay."
A block from Malone and three straight kills from Nichols sparked a 5-0 run to give IU-Southeast (4-3) an insurmountable lead.
"They called the setter over (the center line). The ref had blown the whistle and (Southeast) had stopped playing. They said that it was not fair because they didn't know the play would keep going," Linville explained. "So they replayed the point and we couldn't get out of it. We kept it in our minds. That is one thing we are doing, dwelling on a lot of negativity. I think that was what killed us."
WVU Tech (2-3) travels to Ohio Tuesday for a battle with Rio Grande.