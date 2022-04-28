In the not too distant future, WVU Tech baseball will officially be able to once again call Beckley its home. The university announced in February several big plans for athletics, among them a new field for the baseball and softball teams at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
A target date of completion has not been announced. This weekend, however, the Golden Bears will get the opportunity to feel what it's like to be the home team without traveling an hour or even more.
Tech will close out its season Friday and Saturday with a three-game series against Rio Grande. All three games will be played at Woodrow Wilson High School.
Game 1 (9 innings) will be Friday at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, a doubleheader (7 innings each) will begin at 1 p.m.
Tech and Woodrow have had a relationship since the Golden Bears stopped playing at Linda K. Epling Stadium in 2019 due to a dispute between the two sides. The Golden Bears held several fall practices on the Flying Eagles' field, and in return played a hand in helping with refurbishments, to which head coach Lawrence Nesselrodt credits his assistants, including Joe Goddard. Goddard is quite familiar with the field, having coached in the opposing dugout as the longtime head coach at Independence.
Of course, the players have jumped at the chance to play there this weekend.
"I let the players decide, and they wanted to play a home weekend to wrap up the regular season," Nesselrodt said. "It's especially been disappointing and difficult for the local guys. ... But all those guys, it certainly means a lot to play here in Beckley, and for the guys to be able to play in front of their student body. There's already a buzz in the community about having the chance to come out and see us."
One of the local players is Liberty High School graduate Trenton Begley. He is the only senior local native on the team; Independence alumnus Logan Stump will be back next season.
Begley and five other seniors will be recognized on Senior Day between games on Saturday. The others are Calen Owens, Jared Sermershein, Rilley Dube, Cameron Asbury and Logan McClure.
Tech (10-34, 6-15 River States Conference) has struggled with an inexperienced roster, but has had a few positive moments of lat, including hanging 15 runs on perennially strong Bluefield College and 20 on former conference foe Asbury, which moved up to NCAA Division III.
The Golden Bears have a slim shot of making of the River States Conference playoffs, currently sitting in seventh, one spot out of the field. The mountain is certainly steep — they will have to sweep the RedStorm (23-29, 10-11), which is 11-5 in April, and will have to hope Oakland City (25-19, 18-11) is swept by last-place Ohio Christian.
