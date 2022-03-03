Golden Bears draw Cumberland in first round

WVU Tech has earned the No. 10 seed in the Duer Quadrant and will take on No. 7 Cumberland (Tenn.) in the first round of the NAIA National Championships.
The game will be played Friday, March 11, in Talladega, Ala. A tip-off time had yet to be announced Thursday night.
Tech (26-5), which received an automatic bid as the River States Conference East Division champion and tournament runner-up, is making its sixth consecutive appearance in the national tournament. The Golden Bears dropped the River States Conference tournament championship to Indiana-Kokomo, which is the eighth seed in the Duer Quadrant.
Tech freshman Thomas Hailey was named to the all-conference first team. He is averaging 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
On the second team were sophomore Andrew Work, an Oak Hill graduate, and seniors Tamon Scruggs and Andreas Jonsson.
Work is averaging 12.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
Scruggs was averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 boards and 2.7 assists before being sideline after the Indiana Southeast game on Jan. 6. Jonsson (8.7 ppg, 41.1 3-point percentage) has been out since getting injured against Point Park on Feb. 8.
The Phoenix (21-8) received an at-large bid for its first national tournament appearance since 2009. Cumberland fell to Thomas More in the Mid-South Conference tournament semifinals.
Cumberland had a pair of all-conference first-teamers in Tavon King and Isaac Stephens. King is the team's leading scorer at 17.8 points per game. Stephens averages 12.2 ppg and led the team in rebounding with 6.0.
Sophomore T.J. Stargell was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year.
Should the Golden Bears win, they would play the winner of No. 2 and site host Talladega and No. 15 Washington Adventist on Saturday. From there, the tournament moves to Kansas City, Mo., March 17-22.
