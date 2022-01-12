Golden Bears crack Top 25

People outside the WVU Tech locker room are taking notice of the Golden Bears.
Tech finally cracked the NAIA Top 25 on Wednesday, checking in at No. 23. It is the first time the Golden Bears have been ranked since NAIA went to one division starting with the 2020-2021 season.
The last time they were in the Top 25 was on March 4, 2020, when they were No. 17 in the final poll of the season. A week later, the NAIA national tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That was head coach James Long's first season with the Golden Bears, and he hasn't slowed down in establishing himself as one of the great young coaches in the nation.
Long led Tech to the River States Conference tournament championship last season. The success continued into this season — the Golden Bears have won 12 consecutive games and are 15-2 overall.
Tech is also 6-0 in league play and has a 2 1/2-game lead over Rio Grande in the East Division.
The only thing slowing the Golden Bears right now is inconsistency — not from the players, but from the schedule. Sunday's game against Midway was postponed (no rescheduled date has been announced) and Thursday's game against Oakland City at Appalachian Bible College has been moved to Monday at 1 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Golden Bears are scheduled to host Brescia at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Also in the RSC, Alice Lloyd is in the receiving votes category. The Eagles are 16-0 and will host Tech on Jan. 20.
The Tech women (6-12, 4-3), meanwhile, are still on schedule to play Thursday. They will host Oakland City at 5:30 p.m. at ABC.
The Golden Bears are coming off a 73-72 nonconference loss at Washington Adventist. Oakland City (7-7, 4-2) is tied for second in the West Division.
