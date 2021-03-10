Golden Bears can count on Gray

Perhaps above all else, Alex Gray has shown during her career at WVU Tech that she is dependable.
She did it in one of the Golden Bears' most improbable comeback wins a season ago. She came up big again in their landmark win over Morningside in the NAIA Division II national tournament one year ago.
The senior from Capital High School says it all comes down to preparation.
"Even on my individuals (in practice), I'll have to shoot five and on my last shot Coach Anna will be like, 'The game's tied. This is the shot we need to win it,'" Gray said. "I've always been practicing on those, just to focus and stay mentally tough even though I'm tired."
That mentality has defined Gray as a Golden Bear, and it's the legacy coach Anna Kowalska will remember as Gray's career comes to an end.
"When she needs to, she will show up," Kowalska said. "When there's close games, she will show up."
It's an attribute that has paid off for Tech more than once.
Rewind to Feb. 1, 2020. Playing in Summersville instead of their home court in Beckley, the Golden Bears found themselves in a 16-point hole after three quarters against Indiana-Kokomo. They didn't wither, however, and Gray was a huge part of it. Tech outscored the Cougars 19-1 to start the fourth, with Gray hitting the shot that tied the game at 73-73.
Gray also had a key steal and layup, and hit four free throws in the final 1:04 as Tech won 88-82.
A month later, Tech defeated Morningside 72-69 for the program's first-ever win in a national tournament game. When Tech needed separation in a close game down the stretch, Gray provided it. She hit a 3-pointer to make it a four-point game at the 2:10 mark, then did it again to put Tech ahead 70-66 with 38 seconds left.
"That's what she does. That's what Alex is," Kowalska said. "I will miss her when she graduates this year, because someone else is going to have to step in who is like that. Of course, we have Brittney and Whittney Justice and they will do it, but she was just someone different. She was someone special that we needed at the 4 position. When we needed her, she always stepped in. That was her role."
For Gray, it's been all about playing and delivering through adversity.
"Over the past four years, it's been a good ride. I had a few injuries, but I overcame each one and came back harder and came back stronger," she said. "Just preparing for each game, sticking to the practice schedule, weight room, doing what we're supposed to do. Just making sure that, even though Covid is out and we can't travel as much as we had been in past years, we just take every game as it is and try to win and get as far as we can."
True to form, Gray — who is averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds this season — saved her best for when it matters most. She averaged 16.8 points and shot 7-of-15 (46.7 percent) from 3 in four River States Conference Tournament games. Her two highest outputs came during that stretch — 20 points in a semifinal win at Asbury and 18 in the quarterfinals against Midway.
Tech defeated Rio Grande in the tournament championship and Gray was noticeably emotional after the game.
"I was actually joking about it with one of my friends after the game. I was standing at halfcourt and I was like, I'm going to lay down on the ground. It's just been a hard year overall," she said. "Even throughout the whole team, there's been a lot of struggles, family problems. But just having my teammates stick behind me, it meant a lot, just to get that last championship at home on our home court."
"She's very bright and a very smart kid, so she knows when she needs to step in, she has to step in," Kowalska said. "For the past month, she's in the gym shooting all the time. Before the conference tournament, she was shooting a lot, because she was a little bit off this year from the 3-point line. So she knew when the tournament comes and she needs to show up, she comes in and works with me. Like today, we came in and shot for an hour.
"She's always there when we need her to be, when it's very important. That's what you need from a senior. You need that kind of leadership on the court."
From this point forward, the Golden Bears know if they lose then the season is over. Tech left Wednesday morning for Indianapolis, where it will take on Shawnee State in its opening NAIA national tournament pod game Friday at 7:30 p.m.
No matter what happens, Gray's career is winding down. She had the opportunity to come back next year with the NAIA's decision to grant all winter athletes another year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gray decided it's time to move on and opted out, but is thankful for the experience of the last four years.
"I know I'll miss it," Gray said, "but for my future I felt it was the best thing to do."
"She's not all about the numbers, the points. She's just about winning the game as a team," Kowalska said. "I think that's so special about her."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber