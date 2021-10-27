Golden Bear women at WVU for exhibition

It's an exhibition, so the game won't count on WVU Tech's record. But the experience will measure way beyond a win or a loss.
The Golden Bears, under first-year head coach Roger Hodge, will take on West Virginia University Thursday night in the Mountaineers' Haunted Hoops exhibition. Tip-off at the WVU Coliseum will be 7 p.m.
Hodge, a Hinton native who was hired the last week of July, is keeping the whole thing in perspective. The Mountaineers, led by Mike Carey — the program's all-time winningest coach (432-224) — are ranked No. 19 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 and had three players on the preseason All-Big 12 team in junior forward Esmery Martinez, junior guard KK Deans and senior forward Kari Niblack.
Their biggest loss is guard Kysre Gondrezick, who was the fourth overall WNBA draft pick of the Indiana Fever.
"I told the kids yesterday the things I want them to do is get better and to compete," Hodge said. "You're talking about a top 20 team in the country in all divisions. Mike does such a great job up there. They lost an All-American, but with the recruits they've brought in and the job he has done, I think they could be as good or better than they were last year.
"I do want them to enjoy the experience, because it's not every day that an NAIA program gets to play at a (major Division I) school. We want to enjoy it, but from the business side of it, it is a business trip. We want to get better and we want to compete."
The Golden Bears have played scrimmages against Walters State and, most recently, Concord as they work to make the transition to a new head coach.
"It has been challenging. We got here in July, and since we came in late there is so much to do when you get going, from confirming everybody's eligibility, there's still recruiting to do, finishing up scheduling," Hodge said. "There was a lot to do in a short period of time, and here I look up and blink and it's time to play. But (it's) a great group of kids that has made that a whole lot easier to where we haven't had to deal with anything major going on, outside of health stuff."
Tech returns most of the roster from last year's team that played in the NAIA national tournament for the third straight year, including guards and twin sisters Brittney and Whittney Justice and guard ShanEttine Butler.
Hodge said "we weren't ready" for the scrimmage against Walters State because it was so early in the preseason, but things were better Monday against Concord.
"The biggest challenge Monday was we had a couple kids out. We had a couple kids with minor aches and pains and then some with illnesses and stuff, so we were a little short-handed," Hodge said. "But we did get out of it what we wanted. Concord is a good program. (Coach) Kenny (Osborne) and I are good friends and he does a great job over there.
"It exposed some things that we needed to work on. It was very productive from the standpoint of — you don't look at wins and losses in things like this. How did the kids grow? What do we still need to work on? We've only been here a couple of months and we know this is still a work in progress, but we're getting better every day."
The regular season for the Golden Bears starts Monday at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, Ky. Their home opener will be Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. against Campbellsville.
"We do like to get it up and down. It's kind of, as they say, organized chaos," Hodge said of his style. "It's a pattern break-type of system where we want to play at a fast pace, but with some elements in there where he can execute as well. After that initial push, we want to be real efficient offensively.
"I think the main thing with us is we want to be a really good defensive team. I've told the kids my defensive system is much more difficult than my offensive system. And we're learning, but with me the biggest thing is I want to make sure that our defensive efficiency is the best it can be."
Thursday's game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Eric Little and Meg Bulger on the call.
In accordance with the updated WVU policy effective Oct. 21, Monongalia County Health Department and CDC guidelines, those who are not vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask properly above the nose while inside the WVU Coliseum with the exception of while eating and drinking.
