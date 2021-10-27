George brings versatility to Thundering Herd roster

Darius George came to Marshall as a player expected to make an impact along the perimeter for the Thundering Herd men’s basketball team, but over the years the current super senior has drifted a little further into the front court.
That appears likely to change this season, as George has come full circle and will be a versatile piece of Marshall’s rosters with the ability to fit into roles at multiple positions on the floor.
George, who missed the end of last season with a slight foot fracture, somewhat surprised Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni over the summer and so far during preseason practice with his ability to play well on the perimeter.
It was an area of concern coming into the start of practice for the veteran Herd head coach, but with what George — as well as some others on the roster — have brought to the table the concern about perimeter play has considerably lessened in recent weeks.
“We got a little bonus,” D’Antoni said. “I was worried about our perimeter until we started playing this year and realized Darius George can move out from a four to a three.
“With George, there’s ball handling and taking it to the basket off the dribble. His shot is a lot more consistent and once he started doing that, it kind of relieved some of the pressure out there.”
George, a 6-foot-7 native of Staunton, Va., only appeared in 18 games last season due to injury. He averaged six points and three rebounds per game but the bulk of that came with him playing more of a power forward role for the Thundering Herd.
This season, a somewhat bulked up but still explosive George could see those numbers go up with his added versatility. At least, that’s what the hope is for D’Antoni and the Herd.
“I feel like I’m getting comfortable out of my shell, being able to handle the ball more,” George said. “(I can) bring the ball up the court a little bit and I’m talking to my teammates and getting them involved in ISOs and all that. My role this year is going to be a learning step but it’s going to play a big part for me and the next level, so I can’t wait to take on that challenge.
“Everything I’ve been working on has been pretty good. I’m pleased with myself — working on my handles, working on my 3, working on my jump shot. Coach Dan, he trusts me to run the three this year and I’m used to running the three.”
George, however, certainly won’t be the only Marshall player occupying that role. D’Antoni also threw out the names of Obinna Anochili-Killen and Marko Sarenac as players who could come in the game on the perimeter if the situation called for it.
“Obinna has improved his range and his ball handling skills,” D’Antoni said. “He’s not quite ready to do extended minutes there, but he can come in, give you some time at a three along with George. If you had to go with, let’s say for instance, Taevion (Kinsey) at the point and David Early (at shooting guard) out there with Obinna or George it’s not bad. They can do that. Plus you’ve got Marko who can sub in there at the three, so you’ve got wings.”
During D’Anotni’s most recent meeting with the media late last week, he was not asked about the Herd’s plans for a defensive scheme this season. Still, the Mullens native had a response locked in and ready to share. When the question didn’t come, he volunteered his thoughts on the subject.
“I was waiting on you all to say, ‘Have you been practicing the zone?’” D’Antoni said. “I just want you to know that we have been, but I want you to know that in the Final Four the team that played the most zone (played zone) five percent of the time. So, figure that out.
“We’ll play a little bit of zone, but our bread and butter has got to be the man-to-man because the 3-point line has changed (the game). I know a lot of guys who say, ‘Well, I coached in the 80s’ and that was when everybody was shooting about — if they shot a 3 and if the 3 was in — they were shooting around 30 percent. Now we’ve got guys shooting 42 percent (from 3-point range) and not just at the line — four feet behind the line. It’s a good defense, and maybe we can incorporate it some, but basically we’re a man-to-man team.”
D’Antoni did add that he could be swayed from that stance, but there better be some substance behind the argument if he is going to listen.
‘If anybody finds me the stats that tell me to change, I’ll change,” D’Antoni said. “But they had better find me some daggone data that reinforces your thought.”