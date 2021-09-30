Gaines more and more a part of Herd offense

Marshall fans have been waiting for a breakout game from Xavier Gaines for a long time, and perhaps last week’s performance at Appalachian State was that game.
Gaines has been more involved in Thundering Herd’s up-tempo offense each week so far this season, and if that trend continues the redshirt senior tight end could be in for a memorable season.
Against Appalachian State, Gaines — listed at 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds — finished with five catches for a career-high 104 yards that included a 56-yard touchdown where he fought off defenders after the catch before sprinting to the end zone. It was the first time a Marshall tight end finished a game with at least 100 receiving yards in almost eight years.
Gaines has been a versatile member of the Thundering Herd’s roster the last few seasons, seeing snaps at tight end, quarterback and even getting a few carries, and while his athletic talent has always been clear to see, his production has not always matched that talent. That tide, however, is starting to turn.
In the season opener at Navy, Gaines caught just two passes — both long ones, however — for a total of 61 yards. The following week against North Carolina Central he caught three pasees for just 12 yards. Two weeks ago against East Carolina that number went up to four receptions for 61 yards and then last week in Boone he broke out with the first 100-yard game of his career and his first touchdown of the 2021 season.
“Xavier Gaines is a phenomenal athlete,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “He creates a lot of mismatches for defenses because he is big enough to block in the run game. Is he a left tackle blocking? No. Is he physical enough and does he try enough to be effective? Yes. And he has the ability to stretch the field, and in our system we try to stretch the field horizontally and vertically. When you do that, the tight end is important to that because part of stretching the field is being able to stretch the middle of the underneath coverage. He’s done a really good job of doing that, and I think now what’s starting to happen with his consistent work and practice habits, he’s able to see the result on the field.”
Huff also said that despite Gaines’ gains each week, there has not been any direct conversations with offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey or quarterback Grant Wells to get the ball to the tight end more often. Gaines’ production has been a product of the offense doing what it was designed to do — get the ball to the open receiver, whoever that is.
“I can’t necessarily get in the huddle and say, ‘Hey Cramsey, get the ball to Xavier Gaines.’ That’s not how it works,” Huff said. “We run our offense, then based on how the defense reacts, our quarterback Grant has done a good job of letting the ball get to the people it’s supposed to.”
l l l
Huff also addressed the kicker situation at Marshall during his weekly press conference on Tuesday in Huntington. Andrew Sanders had been taking the majority of the Herd’s field goal attempts in Marshall’s first three games, but last week at App State Huff made the change to Shane Ciucci.
“Both of those guys are tremendous athletes and kickers,” Huff said. “The consistency is what we need. In order to have consistency and in order to have competition, you’ve got to give both guys a chance. I just felt moving into the week that Sanders had an opportunity for a couple of weeks and wasn’t as consistent as we’d like. Ciucci had a better week in practice [so] we gave him an opportunity.”
Ciucci, a former transfer from Fresno State who was Marshall’s primary kicker on extra points and field goals in 2020, went 3-of-3 on extra point attempts and 3-of-4 on field goal attempts against the Mountaineers, with the miss coming in the fourth quarter of a 31-30 loss last Thursday.
“(Ciucci) has got to be a little more consistent,” Huff said. “Offensively, we’ve got to be a little more consistent so he doesn’t have to kick field goals. It’s a tough deal. I’m not a kicker, but everyone thinks the kicker is supposed to make every kick. That’s just the limelight you live in. The reality of it is, if you score touchdowns, nobody knows if he would have missed or made the field goal. But, like I told the team — it’s the kicker’s role, field goal unit’s role to make the field goals when we send them out there because we try to send them out there in their range. Offensively, we’ve got to make sure we do a better job in the red zone so that we don’t have to rely on a field goal.”