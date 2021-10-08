Friends Huff, Rahne trying to get established as head coaches

Saturday’s college football game in Huntington won’t just be a meeting between Marshall and Old Dominion with both teams aiming to end three-game losing streaks, it will be a meeting of good friends trying to make their marks as head coaches.
Marshall’s Charles Huff and Old Dominion’s Ricky Rahne — pronounced like “Ronnie” — will go head to head for the first time as head coaches on Saturday (2 p.m., streaming only on Facebook via CBS Sports Network), but their connection goes back to the time when both were assistants under James Franklin at Penn State.
Huff and Rahne were both offensive assistants on Franklin’s first Penn State team in 2014 with Huff the running backs coach and Rahne coaching the Nittany Lion quarterbacks and eventually the PSU tight ends.
When Joe Moorhead left his job as Penn State’s offensive coordinator after the 2017 season to be the new head coach at Mississippi State, Huff was his first hire. Rahne, meanwhile, stayed in Happy Valley and was elevated to Moorhead’s old job of offensive coordinator.
Since then both have done some moving around. Huff left Mississippi State after one season to join Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama for two seasons before landing the top job at Marshall, while Rahne did two seasons as Penn State’s offensive coordinator before being named the head coach at Old Dominion prior to the 2020 season. Through all of that, the two have remained close friends — even if they don’t talk all that often.
“(Huff) is probably one of my best friends because we don’t need to talk a whole lot for us to be friends,” Rahne said. “I’m not great on keeping up with people. If you’re a person who requires me to speak to you twice a week or whatever in order for us to maintain our ties, it’s probably not going to work out. He’s a person who we can not talk for a couple weeks, even a month and then we talk and it’s like we haven’t missed a beat.”
Huff shared the same sentiment separately during his weekly press conference earlier this week in Huntington.
“Ricky Rahne is probably one of my best friends, not only in coaching but in life. We spent a lot of time together. We’re similar — I don’t have to call him every day or text him every day to say, ‘Hey buddy, how you doing?’ We can talk once a week. We can talk for 30 seconds, say what we need to say and move on.”
Rahne made the jump up to the rank of head coach a season earlier than Huff, but because Old Dominion elected to sit out the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic season, he is going through a season in charge for the first time just like his friend in Huntington. Both have had their fair share of rough patches so far.
The Monarchs haven’t done themselves any favors in digging large holes early each of the last two weeks against Buffalo and UTEP. Both times ODU stormed back late in the game, but both ended in close losses. Huff’s Herd, meanwhile, watched two-score leads vanish in the fourth quarter against both East Carolina and Appalachian State before a six-turnover performance in a six-point loss last week at Middle Tennessee.
There will be a very brief time for pleasantries between the friends prior to Saturday’s game, but both coaches are very aware of how important this game is to each program that each sit at 0-1 to start Conference USA play.
“I’ve learned a lot from Ricky throughout the years and hopefully he has learned something from me,” Huff said. “There’s going to be about two minutes of, ‘Hey, how you doing? Hope all is well.’ As much as I’m a fierce competitor, he’s probably the exact same. So there’s probably going to be some colorful language being thrown at each other through the headsets during the game, but after the game we’re going to shake hands and move on.”