Kate Franks-Carr spent the last two seasons as an assistant women’s soccer coach at Indiana East, so she was more than familiar with WVU Tech.
Looking to get her head coaching career started, she knew Beckley would be a nice landing spot.
“Knowing, historically, how good a program West Virginia Tech has been in the past, I thought it was a great opportunity and would be a great start for me, and a good new start for the program as well,” Franks-Carr said.
She landed the job last month, and now is a week away from kicking things off.
The Lady Golden Bears will start the season Aug. 26 with a home match against Grace College (Ind.). Start time is 2 p.m. at YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Franks-Carr played soccer at Earlham College in Richmond, Ind. After finishing her playing career, she started a four-year stint as an assistant for the Quakers under head coach Shane Meridith. When Meridith was hired at Indiana East, Franks-Carr followed him there and stayed for two seasons.
The Lady Red Wolves went into last season’s River States Conference tournament seeded fifth and took down No. 4 Rio Grande in the quarterfinals before upsetting top seed Point Park 2-1 in the semifinals. Asbury beat Indiana East on penalty kicks in the title match.
Tech athletes reported to campus two weeks ago. Franks-Carr has used that time to start forging the relationships between players and a first-year coach.
“Personnel, I didn’t know specifically anybody,” she said. “But within my first few days here I am definitely getting to know everyone’s personality and where they might be best fit and what kind of strength they can bring to the program this season.”
Tech will have to find replacements for forward Meghan Rugel, who led the team with four goals in 14 games last season, and midfielder Maria Gonzalex (4 assists). Gonzalez is now a student assistant for the Golden Bears.
Contributing this year will be a mix of young players and veterans.
“Sydney Krakat and Anna Baker are probably a couple of solid freshmen to know,” Franks-Carr said. “We have a couple of returning juniors and sophomores that are going to be pretty strong, a couple of midfielders (including) Jacinda Chapman. We’ve got a senior defender, Roni (Nobles). Our goalkeeper (Jenna Miller) is pretty solid, as well.”
Miller saved 33 shots last year, an average of 2.5 per game. Also back is Brittany Dye, a sophomore from Princeton who led the team in shots (57) and shots on goal )26).
Dye got to play in her old backyard when Tech scrimmaged Bluefield (Va.) College last week.
“We did pretty well,” Franks-Carr said. “We’re still figuring out some things. We did some really good things as far as defensively; we were pretty solid. We got a little tired, but ... I can just see us moving forward from that.”
Other local players on the team are Mykah Price (Midland Trail), Brook Daniels (Greater Beckley Christian) and Karalie Rutheford (Greenbrier East).
The Lady Bears narrowly missed getting the sixth and final seed in the RSC tournament last season, so they would like to get over that hump.
“I think the girls have been working really hard this preseason so far,” Franks-Carr said. “They’re just ready to start getting some competition instead of dealing with me on the daily. They’re all excited to get out there just as much as I am.”
Tech has one more scrimmage, hosting Concord Friday at 6 p.m.
