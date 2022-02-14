Former walk-on Vass important part of Tech mix

The moment Luke Vass met WVU Tech coach James Long, the two developed a simpatico relationship. Two amigos, as it were.
Long, who originally went to a prep school and then Wofford, finished his career as a walk-on at WVU. He was a fan favorite as a walk-on, but he was also much better than the typical walk-on. In fact, he once poured in 10 points in quick order against Manhattan.
Long wanted only an opportunity to come home to the university he loved growing up in Charleston, dreaming of the Coliseum, and Bob Huggins gave him a chance.
Vass had similar dreams growing up in southern West Virginia.
A Fayetteville native, he was a member of the last Pirates team before the school consolidated into Oak Hill. He was simply looking for a chance.
That opportunity came from a familiar face. James Long.
Vass grew up, he said, a die-hard WVU fan.
“Oh, of course,” he said when asked if he was familiar with Long’s career before he came to WVU Tech. “I knew every single player on the roster at WVU growing up. I knew who coach Long was.”
Labeled as walk-ons, with game above that typical curve, the two hit it off immediately.
“Coach Long can relate to me and I can relate to him a lot,” Vass said. “We’ve had a lot of talks. Not only about being a walk-on but being an undersized guard who can shoot it. He’s helped me in so many ways and I’m just so thankful to play for him.”
Long agreed he can relate to Vass with what he went through as a walk-on.
“He has some similarities to what I had at WVU,” Long said last week after a win over Point Park. “The most important thing he has is he wants success for everybody else and he wants to win, and he is going to do whatever it takes. Sometimes he doesn’t play, today you put him in (the game) the first half, and he hits his first shot after he gets in.”
Against an outmanned Carlow squad Saturday, Vass saw extended action and scored 21 points, going 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
Yes, like his coach the sophomore is not the typical walk-on. In fact, he isn’t even a walk-on anymore. Long showed his talent as an evaluator by putting Vass on scholarship over the summer.
“I’m not going to lie, I shed a few tears when he told me that,” Vass said of the scholarship. “It just means that coach Long believes in me and wants me to be a part. And I know that I’ve still got plenty of time to get on that floor.”
Long said it means Vass indeed has a future with the Golden Bears.
“Luke is one of the most important people on our team,” Long said. “Whatever team Luke is on in practice they’re going to have the best energy. Luke is going to set the tone for our team by working hard.”
“I just want to contribute to winning,” Vass said. “I haven’t seen the floor a lot yet, but I still feel like I help my team every day in practice. I just want to help my teammates get better and be ready when coach calls my name.”
Back in the fall when Tech assembled, Vass impressed the coaching staff immediately.
“He had some workouts in the fall and spring where he was one of the best players in the gym,” Long said.
“It’s not like high school, you can’t simply show up because everybody on the court is a good basketball player,” Vass said. “If you don’t show up ready to go it’s going to show. I’m definitely a practice guy and if my teammates don’t show up I let them have it, to be honest."
Long laughed remembering those workouts.
“He’s not lacking confidence,” Long said. “He’s going to come in, he’s going to play his game and he is going to let you know about it. I’m telling you, some of these workouts if you weren’t ready, he was going to eat you up. That is the type of player he is. He isn’t lacking confidence but he’s also everybody’s favorite player. He makes all his teammates strive to be better teammates and he is a huge reason why we’ve won a lot.”
But he is more than just a practice player, hence the scholarship, hence the 21-point night.
“The thing is, he hasn’t had a huge role on this team this year, but he has a bright future as a player, too, and he has gotten so much better,” Long said. “As he keeps getting faster and stronger and confident, he is going to play.”
This year Vass is averaging 3.1 points per game in 15 games for the 22-4 Golden Bears.
Long said Vass has the makeup to one day be a successful coach. He has already showed that.
“When we need coaching advice, and sometimes you need a fresh perspective, we hear Luke out," Long said. "Luke will talk in timeouts to coaches and say, ‘Hey, I think we need to do this.’ His future as a coach is tremendous.”
In fact, Long said he could see Vass on his staff one day. Or “if I can’t hire Luke, I hope he hires me because I think the sky is the limit for Luke as a coach. There are so many intangibles he has that are going to make him successful.”
“I would love to be half the coach he (Long) is,” Vass said. "He’s such a hard worker, he really cares about us. Not only coach Long, but our assistants are wonderful. And shout out to (former Fayetteville and current Oak Hill football) coach (Dave) Moneypenny and Brent Conley (at Fayetteville), too. I’ve had some very good coaches that have influenced me and I think that’s what I want to do when my playing days are over.”
Vass said it is also important to carry the Fayetteville banner forward.
"I definitely want to put on for Fayetteville,” Vass said. “I take pride in being the last college basketball player from Fayetteville. It means a lot to me to have worn that green and white and to still represent (Fayetteville).”
Now, he has moved on to blue and gold.
“I grew up a die-hard Mountaineer fan so getting to wear blue and gold is still pretty cool,” Vass said.