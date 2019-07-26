Former MU guard Elmore signs with Italian pro team

Former Marshall guard Jon Elmore signed with Pallacanestro Triste of Lega Basket Serie A in Triste, Italy. LBA is the highest level of basketball in Italy.
Elmore is the all-time leader in points, assists and made 3-pointers in both Conference USA and program history. He also leads the Thundering Herd all time in made free throws.
He averaged 20.3 points per game and had 187 assists to lead the Herd in the 2018-19 season.
Elmore closed out his Marshall career by helping the team to the 2019 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament title with a 90-70 win over Green Bay.
Pallancestro is entering its second season in Serie A after capturing the Serie A2 title in the 2017-18 season to earn the promotion, ending a 14-year absence from Italy’s top league. It plays its home games in the Allianz Dome in Triste with a near-7,000 capacity. Triste is located in northeastern Italy along the Adriatic Sea and near the border of Slovenia.