Former Bobcats Isaac, Taylor reunited at Alderson Broaddus

Taylor Isaac and Hannah Taylor, both Summers County alumni who played together for one year with the Lady Bobcats, are in their first season as Lady Battlers at Alderson Broaddus University.
Isaac is the daughter of Rick and Beth Isaac and has one brother, Brandon, who is also a Summers County athlete. Isaac graduated from Summers County in 2021 after four successful seasons of basketball and volleyball. She was a member of Summers County’s 1,500-point club, an all-state selection during all four seasons of her high school basketball career, named the Rogers Oil Classic MVP twice, named a 2020-2021 McDonald’s All-America nominee and was a second-team all-stater in volleyball her senior year.
On top of Isaac’s successful high school basketball career, she also had many academic successes. Isaac has continued her studies at Alderson Broaddus, where she is majoring in nursing.
“Academics are going great," Isaac said. "I was able to maintain good grades and make the Dean's list this past semester. I am excited to start my nursing courses and be able to help and give back to others.”
Isaac is one of the Lady Battlers' highest scorers with 146 total points, an average of 9.1 per game. The Battlers are 8-9 overall and 6-8 in the Mountain East Conference.
“Basketball so far is going pretty good. Practices are challenging but rewarding,” she said.
Isaac stated that her coach, Summer Quesenberry has helped her tremendously as an athlete.
“Coach Q has definitely pushed me on and off the court," she said. "She challenges us every day to be the best player and person we can be. She can be tough but lovable at the same time.”
Isaac also says that Alderson Broaddus, which was founded on Christian morals and standards, has also helped her grow in her faith.
“As far as my faith goes I was able to go to a recent event here at AB called Carry The Love. They are a group of younger men and women that travel around to different college campuses around the world to spread the word of God," Isaac said. "That has been the biggest experience for me so far at AB to really encourage others to love God. It also helped me redefine what it's like to love the Lord in a new environment (college).”
Hannah Taylor is the daughter of Jimmy and Mary Jane Taylor and has two siblings, Abby and Will. Taylor is a 2018 Summers County graduate who received all-state basketball honors for two seasons. Taylor is a member of Summers County’s 1,000-point club.
In high school, Taylor was a member of the National Honor Society and Beta Club. She is now studying exercise science and hopes to attend graduate school to become an occupational therapist.
“I really enjoy the atmosphere at Alderson Broaddus and how helpful the professors are," she said. "My favorite professor by far is Kristi Grassi. She teaches anatomy and she makes everything easier to understand. She played DI basketball so she can relate to being a student-athlete.”
While Taylor is a junior, it is her first year playing college basketball and first year attending Alderson Broaddus.
“I am overall enjoying my first season here at Alderson Broaddus. I never expected to be as close to all the girls on the team as I am," Taylor said. "We are very close knit and we are improving every practice and every game. We are all very young and new to college basketball so it’s been extra special having all of them throughout the journey. I wouldn’t be anywhere without my team and Coach Quesenberry.”
Taylor is also one of the Lady Battlers' leading scorers with 191 points (12.7 per game). She commented on the work and determination that have got her there.
“I think my progression as a player has improved because I am now shooting the ball a lot more and being more confident shooting wise," she said. "Throughout high school it was no secret that I could get to the rim, and Coach Quesenberry told me I needed to advance my game by making it hard for someone to guard me. With that being said, I have tried advancing my game by shooting the three and getting comfortable doing it. I have also been working on midrange.”
Both Isaac and Taylor talked about how sharing the court again has been.
“It has been great. I feel like we picked up right where we left off," Isaac said. "The chemistry is still there and being on the floor with her makes it feel a little bit more like home.”
“I was very excited for the opportunity to be able to play again and better yet with Taylor. The Isaac family had a lot to do with me coming to Alderson Broaddus and giving me the opportunity to have met Coach Quesenberry," Taylor said. "I am very thankful and blessed to be able to play the game I love with one of my best friends.”