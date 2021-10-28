When Marshall hosts Florida International on Saturday, the Thundering Herd will be taking on a team that has yet to win a game against Football Bowl Subdivision competition, but that doesn’t mean the Panthers don’t or can’t pack a punch.
FIU (1-6, 0-3 Conference USA) opened its season with a win against Long Island way back in August, and though there has not been a win in the time since, the Panthers’ offense has not been too shabby.
Consider this: Despite its poor record FIU is in the middle of the C-USA pack at 26.6 points per game (7th in the league), totals 413.3 yards per game (6th) and passes for 309.7 yards per game (3rd in C-USA behind Western Kentucky and Marshall). Not bad for a “bad” team and something the Thundering Herd will certainly need to be on top of when the two meet Saturday in Huntington (3:30 p.m., Stadium).
“Offensively (FIU is) really explosive,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “They make a lot of big plays down the field. I think their quarterback does a really good job of throwing the deep ball.”
FIU quarterback Max Bortenschlager has been somewhat impressive during the Panthers’ losing streak. Borthenschlager is passing for 289.4 yards per game — third-best in C-USA behind WKU’s Bailey Zappe and MU’s Grant Wells — while tossing 15 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions.
Bortenschlager has a pair of top-10 receivers in C-USA in Tyrese Chambers and Bryce Singleton. Chambers has 713 receiving yards so far in 2021 to go with four touchdowns, while Singleton has caught just one touchdown but has amassed 522 receiving yards. When FIU hits, it hits big with long plays. Five different receivers, including Chambers and Singleton, have receptions of at least 50 yards this season. Of the Panthers’ 24 offensive touchdowns this season, eight have come on pass plays of at least 50 yards.
“When you see that type of even spread — tight ends, wideouts, multiple guys with multiple deep balls or explosive play catches — I think your quarterback understands the system at that point,” Huff said. “He’s allowing the system to work.”
A glance at the rushing statistics for FIU doesn’t paint the best picture of what the Panthers are capable of on the ground, which is an area the Marshall defense has struggled. The Herd’s rushing defense is dead last — 14th out of 14 teams — in the league at defending the run and while FIU does not do much damage statistically when running the ball MU knows it will have its hands full on Saturday.
For Marshall, it’s more than just defending well against the run. Allowing big plays on the ground has been a particular area of concern for MU in 2021 and one the team focused on during its off week last week.
Gap control — knowing where the holes are and plugging them — has been a point of emphasis for Marshall’s defense. The Herd gave up two long touchdowns in the win at North Texas two weeks ago mainly by failing to control the gaps. With FIU running a lot of I-formation and using a lot of play-action it will certainly give the MU defenders lots to think about on Saturday.
“It’s very important because if somebody’s out of their gap, they can go for 60 (yards) or even a touchdown,” MU senior safety Nazeeh Johnson said.
“Everybody has to be in their gap. You’ve got to know where the fullback goes, and they do a lot of play-action passes off of that (I-formation), so if your eyes aren’t right, someone’s streaking down the field and it will be wide open.”