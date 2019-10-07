Finding the good in an ugly loss

morgantown — In many ways, West Virginia’s 42-31 loss to Texas was like an old Clint Eastwood western, directed by Sergio Leone, a tough, gritty battle of wills.
With that in mind, we will look back on the game this Monday as “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.”
Here goes:
The good and the bad
Senior safety JoVanni Stewart apparently has left the team, probably to become a graduate transfer so he can play elsewhere next year. While that hurts, it helps that it gave freshman Tykee Smith a chance to display his skills as one of a number of young players showing potential.
“For sure Tykee,” said Vic Koenning, defenive coordinator. “He got thrust into a really bad situation by JoVanni doing what he did.
“Tykee played an absolutely great game,” Koenning said, referring to Smith’s five recorded tackles. “We may be better athletically — not may be — as Tykee will give us some things at that position we couldn’t do before.
“He made some big plays going against some of the best players in the country and showed he belonged.”
Good
Alabama transfer VanDarius Cowan made his debut at linebacker and showed immediately what he brings to the table, just missing a sack on his first play and getting one on his second play.
“Cowan had some plays that showed he’s a physical presence,” Koenning said, admitting he’ll know more after watching film. “It’s been a long time since he played football.”
Good
T.J. Simmons caught his first touchdown pass as a Mountaineer in last season’s opening game against Tennessee.
It was his last touchdown until Austin Kendall hit him from 19 yards out for a touchdown against Texas.
“It felt good to score again,” said Simmons, his newborn baby in his arms during interviews. “I came open, when I got it there was nobody there. I just wanted to get there.”
Simmons became WVU’s first 100-yard receiver on the season with seven catches for 135 yards.
One play produced a spectacular 44-yard gain when Simmons was hit hard after making the catch, bounced off and turned it into a long gainer to the Texas 5.
“The middle was open, so I was just trying to take advantage of that,” Simmons said.
Simmons did all this despite taking a hit on the game’s first drive that could have caused serious injury. He had just caught a pass and was fighting for yardage when his helmet came off.
Despite the helmet being off, he was hit a crushing blow after the whistle. Officials looked at the replay for targeting on B.J. Foster and ruled there was no targeting, but still penalized Foster for a late hit.
Good and bad
WVU’s first possession ended with freshman receiver Sam James making a spectacular diving catch in the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown despite being well covered.
James would finish with six catches for 66 yards but would leave the game in the third quarter with what may have been a head injury. It is not known how serious this injury is.
Bad
Another receiver, Sean Ryan, received what may be a more serious injury and also had to leave the game in the fourth quarter after making a 39-yard catch.
“Sean, it doesn’t look good,” head coach Neal Brown said. “I hate it for him, because he played really well. He had his best week of practice and a really good bye week. But it looks like he’ll be out for a few weeks.”
He caught five balls for 70 yards in the game but there was one he didn’t catch, one that went off his hands and was intercepted by Foster.
WVU may well be shorthanded at receiver against Iowa State and Oklahoma in the next two games.
“Next man up. We just have to figure out who it is. We have some young guys that are going to have to get out there and make some plays,” said Matt Moore, WVU co-offensive coordinator. “And we’ve got some older guys who have been here. Somebody’s got to step up. That’s all you can do. We’re not going to change what we’re doing.”
Good
Cornerback Keith Washington continued his solid play as he nearly had an interception in the end zone. He then had his third pick of the year, which he ran back 34 yards.
“It was just a post route and I had a safety help me get to the inside,” Washington said about the interception. “I tried to undercut it, broke on the ball. I was trying to take it to the end zone but I got on the sideline.”
As for three interceptions in the first five games?
“It’s just practicing hard, believing in my teammates, listening to the coaches and reading my keys,” he said.
Ugly
West Virginia’s offensive performance in the scoring zone was costly, missing two field goals and failing to capitalize on a short field after Washington’s interception.
“Playing against teams like Texas you got to get it done in the red zone,” Moore said. “Whatever it is, losing a one-on-one battle or missing an assignment, to beat quality teams you have to score touchdowns.”
The third quarter did the Mountaineers in because they blew opportunities, even though they outscored Texas 3-0 during the period.
“We had that run in the third quarter when we couldn’t get anything done,” Brown said.
“That third quarter was definitely our worst,” said offensive tackle Colton McKivitz. “We had that short field and should have gone down and scored but we had the interception.”
And, of course, four interceptions — whomever’s fault — will kill you every time.
