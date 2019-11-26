Final game has many layers for Mountaineers

morgantown — On the surface it would appear that West Virginia’s final game of the first year of the Neal Brown era is simply an exercise in let’s get it over with and get home.
This trip to TCU to face off at 4:15 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas, would seem to have very little at stake for the Mountaineers save for a win allowing them to finish at 5-7, but that misses the true significance of this game.
“Not only is this the last game of this year, but it’s the first game of next year,” said linebacker Shea Campbell, a Morgantown product who will be playing his final game as a Mountaineer. “You want to end on a win so, going into next year, you don’t have a bad taste in your mouth.”
Another senior, defensive tackle Reese Donahue, sees it of value to the improving defense he will leave behind if it can continue to play well.
“For us, it’s important to bring that mentality back to us, to be hard-nosed, competitive and compete our butts off all the time. It’s important for me and for this state not to just talk about it but to finish strong because I love this state and love these people. It’s not about going to a bowl game. It’s about setting up West Virginia and leaving this place better than I found it.
“Finishing strong with this defense and getting them going in the right direction ultimately is going to set up success give them the opportunity to win championships.”
And, for Colton McKivitz, yet another senior, one who has a potential NFL career ahead of him, it is one last chance to leave an impression on those with whom he has played and for whom he has played.
“What I can take away from this year with the adversity we’ve gone through, the coaching change, the losses, that’s just another testament to myself to how I could play through adversity and overcome it,” he said.
And certainly it is an important game to newly anointed starting quarterback Jarret Doege, who has played impressively in two starts and has a grip on becoming next year’s starter.
This is a chance to gain more experience in Neal Brown’s offense and to work one more time with a strong group of returning receivers such as Sam James, Isaiah Ersdale, Bryce Wheaton, Winston Wright and Ali Jennings.
On the defensive side, there are a lot of young budding stars such as the Stills brothers, Darius and Dante, Jeffery Pooler, Kerry Martin, Josh Chandler, Sean Mahone and Tykee Smith who get to work together one last time this year before heading into the weight room to get faster, more agile and stronger.
And, it’s a chance for all of them to challenge themselves in a difficult situation, playing against a team that needs a win to be bowl qualified on its home field with one of the league’s and, perhaps, the nation’s top coaches in Gary Patterson.
Even for Neal Brown himself it offers one more chance to get reacquainted with the Big 12, a conference he left a few years ago to become coach at Troy and that has had some changes since he left.
“The coaching is at a high level in this league and there’s some innovative things being done on both sides of the ball,” Brown said, knowing he would be facing one of the most innovative defensive coaches. “The defenses are playing better, the special teams have a lot more emphasis on them. If you make it through this league you are battle tested,” Brown said.
Brown would think that of the defenses, for his team ranks last in the conference in scoring, an unexpected turn of events that came from an offensive line that wasn’t ready to compete, a quarterback who was hurt by the pass rush and dropped passes and a totally inept running game.
Rest assured that coach Brown will take a long look at Leddie Brown in this game for Brown showed some flashes of an ability to make things happen last time out that thrust him into the role of leading rusher on the team with a paltry 320 yards.
WVU would have to rush for 207 yards to make it to 1,000 as a team this year.
The last time WVU failed to gain 1,000 yards rushing in a season was when the Mountaineers rushed for 794 yards in 10 games, a total WVU will surpass Friday if they can gain two rushing yards in their 12th game.
