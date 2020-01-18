morgantown — Last time out, West Virginia’s No. 12 Mountaineer men’s basketball team rang up 81 points on TCU to go to 14-2 on the season.
In what is becoming “The Year of the Defense” in the Big 12 Conference, it was a blizzard of points. Coach Bob Huggins says it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to think that the points will pile up on Saturday’s 2 p.m. game at Kansas State that will be shown on ESPNU.
“It’s pretty much a typical Bruce Weber team. They do a great job of guarding. They are fundamentally sound. They’re hard to score on, don’t give you anything easy,” Huggins said before flying out Friday.
But far more goes into it than just K-State’s defense.
The Big 12 seems to be a conference that is transitioning away from the transition league it once was as it follows the trend of fewer points being scored in NCAA basketball games.
“It’s become more of a half-court league,” Huggins said. “It’s harder to score five-on-five than it is if you can get numbers and the easiest way to get numbers is in transition. They are not extended their defenses as much defenses were extended in the past.”
Think back to the Big 12 league that greeted WVU when it joined the conference in 2012. They averaged 135 points per game then. This season the average through 20 league games is 123.8 points a game.
There are those who would say that this year the 3-foot line was moved back slightly and it may have effected the shooting, but that really doesn’t make a lot of sense to the eye, which sees 3-points shots being bombed from further and further away from the basket.
“I don’t know if moving the 3-point line that little bit has made that much of a difference or not but I don’t see people being as consistent making 3s as they were a year ago,” Huggins said.
It’s more likely the way the shots are being defended, with more long players such as Derek Culver or Gabe Osabuohien of the Mountaineers being able to challenge shots on the perimeter than ever.
USA Today recently ran an article on the decline of scoring in the NCAA overall and noted that kenpom.com had scoring at 68.13 points per game per team throughout Division 1 and that number, as conference play goes on, is expected to drop below the 68.01 number that was recorded last year.
That would take scoring down to the fewest points scored in NCAA basketball in 68 years, since 1952 when the average was jut 63.3 point a game. Since then, scoring has been higher than 68 points game every season but one.
If teams are becoming more half-court oriented and if the new 3-point line is having an effect, so are some other factors.
Part of it is the rate the best players are leaving and not just for the NBA. They go overseas, too, where they can make a nice living.
And part of it is coaches seem to be emphasizing defense more, with bigger, faster and more athletic players concentrating on playing defense.
Huggins also has long noted that the players want to go one-on-one more and don’t learn to pass well in AAU basketball, which means they’re coming into college ball lacking offensive skills other than shooting.
Huggins has always emphasized defense and demanded that players give their all on that side of the ball or not play but this season he has gotten through to his entire roster that that is the right approach.
As a result, the Mountaineers have held 13 of their 16 opponents to fewer than 70 points and are seeming to peak having held the last three opponents to 41, 54 and 49 points — all conference games.
And, they haven’t reached their best, according to Huggins.
“I don’t think we’re great yet, but I think potentially we could become a great defensive team,” Huggins said this week on his radio show. “We’re starting to understand rotations. We’re starting to do a good job with help [from] defense.
“We have a couple of players that can do more things defensively than anybody else has. People don’t have 6-foot-10 guys who weigh 260 who can move their feet like Derek can and people don’t have anybody like Gabe [Osabuohien]. Gabe really, really gets to the ball.”
