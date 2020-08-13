Fate of Tech practices hinges on test results

Among the many new realities the coronavirus has force-fed the sports world is that no plan is concrete.
That goes for student-athletes at WVU Tech, who began reporting to campus this week with hopes of getting back to the world they know. Fall sports athletes are hopeful of finally returning to practice on Saturday, but the possibility of that hinges on the results of Covid-19 testing that started Tuesday.
"It's going pretty well right now," athletic director Kenny Howell said about the students' return. "We will know more once we get all the test results. We have had a few difficulties with travel with some of the international students, but everybody has responded well. They are here to play and they are excited to have the chance to do that."
Howell said nearly 330 tests had been administered as of Thursday evening, but no results were available. The NAIA announced in June that fall sports may begin practice on Aug. 15. With that target date just two days away, Howell reiterated that no one will be permitted to practice until results have been received.
"We are doing the standard test that takes 3 to 5 days to get results," Howell said. "We should have them all back by the weekend."
Any player who tests negative and is able to participate will then be required by the NAIA to be retested within seven days of the first competition, the earliest of which would be Sept. 5. The problem is that the NCAA's decision to cancel fall sports in Divisions II and III has left NAIA teams' nonconference schedules decimated.
"We may not get to start until late September, anyway," Howell said.
The NAIA announced on July 28 that all fall sports championships have been delayed until spring 2021, but schools are able to play their regular seasons. Howell said the fluidity of the situation has been a challenge.
"It's hard to hit a moving target," he said. "You want them to be safe. They come here for their education, but you also want them to have the full student-athlete experience. That's the tightrope that everybody is trying to walk."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber