Expansion of rosters addresses concern for pitchers' arm health

Through no fault of their own, college pitchers fortunate enough to compete in what will be an unusual summer will not be overused by the time the fall semester begins.
Organized baseball at all levels ceased operations the second week of March, meaning arms all over the nation are fresh. What that also means for pitchers who plan to play in leagues such as the Prospect League, which aims to start its season July 1, is that their arms will need time to get ready for opening day.
That’s the reason the league decided to expand rosters by two, from 32 to 34.
“That’s going to help the pitching part of it. The extra players are for the arms,” West Virginia Miners manager Tim Epling said. “Some teams wanted to expand it more than that, but two more with the size of the team that we’re going to have from a league standpoint will make it easier for us to be able to move arms in and out, because these kids are not going to be in shape ...”
Epling anticipates players reporting to Beckley 10-14 days before opening day.
“We’re going to try to get them a little bit into game shape,” Epling said. “Hopefully we will have our schedule completed, voted on and approved within a week.”
To the end of increasing the depth of the pitching staff, the Miners signed four West Virginia University freshmen on Monday, including two Mountain State natives. Carter Lyles, Noah Short, Jimmy Starnes and Barry Watters are all right-handed pitchers.
Lyles (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) is a 2019 graduate of Scott High School, where he was selected captain of the Class AA all-state team as a senior. He was 20-7 over three seasons with the Skyhawks and struck out 232 batters in 167 2/3 innings. He made three appearances with the Mountaineers before spring sports were canceled by the Big 12.
Short (5-11, 180) is a 2018 Hurricane graduate who originally went to Morehead State before transferring to WVU. As a senior for the Class AAA state champion Redskins, Short tossed five innings of relief in a win over Wheeling Park in the title game. That season he was rated as West Virginia’s top right-handed pitcher and No. 5 overall prospect by Perfect Game. He pitched two innings in three relief outings for the Mountaineers, striking out three and walking two.
Starnes (6-0, 175) is a Richmond, Va., native who graduated from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in 2019. In two seasons at IMG, Starnes had a career earned run average of 1.83 and struck out 40 over 30 2/3 innings, and opponents hit .224 against him. He made one appearance this spring for WVU, surrendering four runs and three hits in a loss at Coastal Carolina.
Watters (6-4, 200) is a 2019 Bland County (Va.) High School graduate and was an all-state performer. In five relief outings for WVU, Watters posted a 4.07 ERA and had 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings, with opponents hitting just .207 against him. His dad Barry pitched for Concord and his cousin Jason Michaels played 11 seasons in the Major Leagues.
This brings the Miners roster to 23, including 13 pitchers.
Epling said the team is in need of 10-12 host families. Anyone interested can call the Miners at 304-252-7233.
