Early road tests highlight Tech women's schedule

One thing is for certain, WVU Tech’s women’s basketball team will be road tested by the second half of the season.
The university released the team’s 2019-2020 schedule on Tuesday, and there will be few chances to catch the Lady Golden Bears in Beckley before Christmas.
Tech will be on the road for its first eight games and 11 of its first 12. The season will begin Oct. 25 at College of Coastal Georgia for the first of 12 nonconference games.
The team has just three home games before the start of the new year — Nov. 23 against Washington Adventist, Dec. 3 against Ohio Christian and then Dec. 14 against RSC member Point Park.
Tech will host a scrimmage against Concord on Oct. 22. That game will tip at 6 p.m.
Tech will get an early start to conference play with a trip to Carlow Nov. 5 for its fourth game of the season.
The Lady Bears finished 24-10 last season and won the conference regular season and tournament championships. They lost 73-63 to No. 2 seed Indiana Tech in the first round of the NAIA Division I national tournament.
Coach Anna Kowalska was named RSC Coach of the Year in her first season.
The men’s schedule will be released at a later date.
