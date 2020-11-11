Duncan signs to play golf at WVU

Todd Duncan accomplished about as much as a West Virginia high school golfer can. Now he'll try to keep the momentum going at the highest level of the college game.
Duncan officially signed with West Virginia University on Wednesday, a month after he helped Shady Spring to the Class AA state championship.
“Todd has dominated junior golf in our state for the past two years,” WVU golf coach Sean Covich said. “I am thrilled that he has decided to play for WVU. It means so much to have the best player in our state stay home and represent the Mountaineers. Todd is very athletic, and I believe once he gets around our guys, his game will only get better. He has all the tools to be a very successful Division I golfer in the highly competitive Big 12 Conference.”
The 2020 golf season was a mirror image of 2019 for Duncan, who repeated as the Class AA individual state champion Oct. 7 in Wheeling.
Duncan also won his second consecutive West Virginia Junior Amateur Champion in July. He became the first golfer to repeat at the Junior Am since Eric Shaffer in 1989 and 1990.
Last month, Duncan was honored as the West Virginia Golf Association Boys Player of the Year for the second year in a row despite playing in only eight WVGA events. He had top 20 finishes at the West Virginia Open and the West Virginia Amateur.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber