Don't poke the Bears

After getting a slight wake-up call in a loss at Rio Grande last week, snapping their 31-game River States Conference regular season win streak, the WVU Tech women have been an angry bunch defensively.
Tuesday night inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the visitors from Carlow University (2-5) found out just how angry.
Fresh off a thrashing of Ohio Christian University Saturday where they forced 16 second-half turnovers, the Golden Bears duplicated that feat in the first 20 minutes against Carlow.
Using those 16 turnovers as fuel, WVU Tech sprinted to a 48-19 halftime lead enroute to a 99-51 pounding of the Celtics.
"We played really well tonight. Our focus again was defense and we held them below 60 which was our goal," head coach Anna Kowalska said. "With everything that is going on, we just need to keep getting better each day. I think defensively we showed out today."
Although it never trailed in the contest, WVU Tech led by just one point four minutes into the contest.
However, going forward the aggressive Golden Bears began to turn defense into offense, breaking the game wide open.
Leading 14-10, WVU Tech started pulling away after a stickback from Brittney Justice and a baseline jumper from Kathylee Pinnock Branford.
The Golden Bears (7-7) would run off 10 straight points to lead 24-12 after one quarter.
Unfortunately for the visitor's, that was only the beginning of the misery as the Tech defense went to another level in quarter two allowing just three made field goals.
"We are better when we play defense, get defensive rebounds and get steals," Kowalska said. " When we get stops we can push the ball offensively. That is always our goal and that makes us much more successful. I have tried to tell them that from the beginning, but they are seeing it now. The more aggressive we are defensively, the better we get offensively."
Following a steal and a coast to coast layup late in the opening quarter, Emilie Whitt sparked the Golden Bears to open the second stanza.
Six points from the athletic freshman led to a quick 11-2 spurt.
"As freshmen, it is good to see Emilee and Chelsea (Little) blossom. They turned the ball over a couple of times, but this is a great learning process for them."
Whitt finished with ten points and five rebounds, while Little added eight points, pulled down six rebounds and had three steals.
A 3-pointer from USCAA Women's Basketball Player of the Week, Angelica Orozco, failed to slow down the Golden Bears who then ran off 13 in a row for the commanding lead at halftime.
A bright spot off the bench for the Golden Bears Tuesday night in the first half was Junior College transfer, Makayla Jones. The McCook Community College product had seven points, three steals and three assists in the opening half.
"Makayla is such a good player for us defensively. She does everything we ask her to do," Kowalska said. "She had 18 points against Asbury and now she is getting back to her old self. She plays both ends of the floor for us."
Brittney Justice scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Whittney Justice matched her sister in the scoring column, while Alyssa Taylor scored 14 points and had six rebounds.
Eleven players scored for the Golden Bears who again played unselfish basketball handing out 31 assists on 38 made buckets.
"My twins, Brittney and Whittney will always show up. Kathy is coming back slowly and she will be ready for the tournament. We have a lot of weapons."
The two teams will meet again Saturday in Pittsburgh, Pa. at 3 p.m. The WVU Tech women are back home Feb. 18 when they host Potomac State College of WVU on Senior Night.