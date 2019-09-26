Doc Holliday to set Marshall coaching record

Saturday will be a milestone day for Marshall head coach Doc Holliday.
Cincinnati will provide the opponent for Holliday’s 120th game as head coach, a new Marshall record. The Thundering Herd (2-1) and Bearcats will meet at 5 p.m. at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The game can be seen on Facebook.
The Herd’s 33-31 win over Ohio tied Holliday with Cam Henderson, who was 68-46-5 in 12 seasons
Holliday carries a 72-47 record into Saturday’s game.
“I guess I’ve been here a while,” Holliday said. “After that third year (a 5-7 record that left his career mark at 16-20), I wasn’t sure I was going to make it past year three. To be in year 10, I guess that means I’ve accomplished something.
“I’m not concerned about that right now. The only thing I’m concerned about is getting this team ready to go play a really good Cincinnati team on Saturday night here … having a great crowd and finding a way to win that game. Other than that, those other things, I don’t worry too much about.”
Beckley native Bob Pruett is Marshall’s all-time winningest football coach. His teams went 94-23, won a Division I-AA national championship, six conference championships and five bowl games from 1996 until 2004.
l l l
It seems to happen every week, but Marshall’s defense is making plans to try to stop a mobile quarterback.
Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder emerged last season in leading the Bearcats to an 11-2 record, including a 35-31 win over Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl.
He was named the American Athletic Conference’s Rookie of the Year after passing for 2,445 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Ridder also ran for 583 yards and five touchdowns, making him the kind of quarterback Marshall is accustomed to seeing.
“I know it seems like I’m a broken record here but we’ve been facing guys who can beat you with their feet as well as their arm,” Holliday said. “This guy is very athletic just like we faced against Ohio two weeks ago. He (Ridder) can also throw it well. When you have the ability to run the ball like they can with (Michael) Warren and that offensive line, it creates problems with play-action and that type of thing.
“You can try to get that extra hat in the box to stop the run and that’s when you’re one-on-one out there at the corner position. I know our corners will be challenged at times because that’s what they like to do.”
Ridder has just 40 yards rushing and has been sacked 10 times through three games.
l l l
Xavier Gaines’ versatility has been important for the Thundering Herd early in the season. He has 93 yards and two touchdowns receiving and also ran for 50 yards on a couple of trick plays against Ohio.
“Any time you have a guy like Xavier Gaines that you line up at so many different positions, you force the other team to work on that all week long,” Holliday said. “They have to find out where he is because he’s a talented guy. I think they’ll spend a lot of time (this week) trying to find out where he’s lined up and execute certain defenses to get that stopped.
“He’s a talented guy that we like a lot and we’ll continue to put him in different places because, when you find a way to get him the ball, normally, good things happen.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber