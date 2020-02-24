Dispute forces Golden Bears from Epling Stadium

After playing 14 games on the road to start the season, the WVU Tech baseball team will make its home debut on Wednesday.
They will still have to board the bus to do so.
Citing differences with Golden Bears coach Lawrence Nesselrodt, Doug Epling, owner of Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, is not allowing Tech to use the stadium this spring. That includes practices and games.
Instead, Tech will serve as the de facto home team at Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar, starting Wednesday against Bluefield State.
Epling described a "personality conflict" between he and Nesselrodt as the reason for his decision.
"After losses out there, there would be a team meeting and there was a lot of cussing that people, parents and everybody, was hearing. Cussing and bad language, mad over the game," Epling said. "Lawrence was doing it. ... This went on just about after every game. One coach came to me in Kentucky, he said he was talking to umpires down there and said they had never heard language come out of a coach's mouth to kids like that."
Epling said he was "letting it all pass," but things came to a head when Nesselrodt called his grandson, Kendrick — a member of the team at the time before quitting in early April — last season about an incident involving Kendrick's dog.
"He put it (the dog) the field. I didn't know it. He crapped on the field," Epling said. "Had I known it, I would have torn (Kendrick's) rear up. He was over in the home locker room during the winter there. I told him he could do that. He was over there. I knew afterwards, after he had been there for some time. But he crapped on the field.
"Well, Lawrence called Kendrick and was cussing about the dog. 'Dog (crap).' Said, 'dog (crap) on my field.' Lawrence denied it. I said, 'Lawrence, I was standing there when you called. It was at my house. Kendrick was at my house when you called.' He says, 'As much as we're paying to use this field, we'll just play our games elsewhere.'
"So I just said OK, and Kendrick said, 'No, Papaw. Don't do that.' He begged me not to do that. I said, 'Well, they'll finish out their year and that's it.'"
Nesselrodt took ownership of Epling's claims regarding his language.
"I'm certainly not proud of that accusation and I apologize for those emotional outbursts," Nesselrodt said. "I certainly regret the outbursts. Especially what I've been through the last few months, my faith is certainly a lot stronger than it was even a year ago. So I hope to eliminate that from my emotional reactions."
Nesselrodt lost his stepdaughter to melanoma in August and his dad passed away in December.
As for the incident involving the dog, Nesselrodt said he would have reacted the same no matter who was responsible.
"I certainly was upset with the fact that we show up to practice and there was dog dumplings all around the field, from the batter's box to around the bases," Nesselrodt said. "I told Doug I would have addressed that with any player, it didn't matter who the player was. That's unacceptable, to show up for practice and anyone's dog would have done that on the field. I would not have accepted that as good behavior."
Nesselrodt disputed Epling's claim that he threatened to play elsewhere, for two reasons.
"I never handled the billing, so I don't think that was an accurate statement because I didn't even know how much we were paying for the facility," he said. "And I never would have wanted to play anywhere else. Woodrow Wilson (High School) was the best option we could find for our eight weeks of fall baseball. But I had no other alternatives, and that's why we're going to Shawnee. I disagree with that statement that we were going to go somewhere else, because at this point there is no other option that's viable."
Epling said Tech was only paying a nominal fee to help with maintenance and gave no indication that non-payment has ever been a problem.
Epling also said Nesselrodt scheduled showcases at the stadium without informing stadium personnel. Nesselrodt was perplexed by that claim, stating that any request of the use of the stadium was relayed to those who handle the day-to-day operations of Epling Stadium.
"I'm not even a hundred percent sure what is being referenced there," Nesselrodt said. "I can only think of one instance when (the West Virginia chapter of) Perfect Game, a national organization, requested to use the facility. I certainly don't have control of scheduling. If anyone asked about scheduling, I always called either Ryan (Bayle) or Jim Holland (front office personnel for the West Virginia Miners). We certainly never scheduled any outside events. That's the only one that I know was canceled."
Epling Stadium had been the Golden Bears' home field since Tech made its permanent move from Montgomery to Beckley for the 2017-18 academic year. Before that, Tech was a frequent guest of the stadium since its opening in 2010.
Nesselrodt worries that being without a home field in their hometown puts the Golden Bears in a no-win situation. He also pointed out the potential economic impact it could have on the City of Beckley.
"Instead of (the stadium) being a recruiting advantage, it's a recruiting disadvantage, because other (coaches) are using it against us if we are recruiting (the same) athletes," Nesselrodt said.
"The parents are disappointed because they are getting motels in Charleston instead of Beckley. I've probably had more concern from parents as far as that hardship. And recruiting, it's certainly been an obstacle."
Epling has had a longstanding relationship with Tech and is even a member of the school's athletic Hall of Fame. He made sure that it's known his problem is not with the school.
"(President) Carolyn Long, I love her to death. I think the world of her," Epling said. "This has nothing to do with her at all, because I think the world of her. And I want that clear. But (Nesselrodt) coming in there and running roughshod over me, that's not going to happen.
"You might think that's minor or petty, what happened. But I don't think it's petty in my book."
Everyone at Tech has accepted Epling's decision and is trying to move on, with hopes that everything can be resolved in the future.
"What we would like to convey is just our appreciation for everything that Doug — and Tim (Doug's son), for that matter — has done for us for the better part of two decades, when I first got to Tech," athletic director Kenny Howell said. "We've played, obviously, at Epling Stadium. Doug was in our booster club, then became a member of our Board of Visitors. And he's been a supporter of our institution for as long as I know. So we appreciate that. Obviously Tim as an administrator and as a coach. They have a long history with this institution.
"Moving forward, I hope this isn't the end of whatever agreements we can put in place. We'll do everything we can to continue the relationship and the partnership in any way they see fit. We're appreciative of any opportunity we get, and we'll take any opportunity we can get."
The stadium is now booked for the spring with college teams from the Mountain East Conference, as well as out-of-state colleges attracted to the stadium's all-turf field. But Epling said he is open to future dialogue.
"I don't mind sitting down (to talk)," Epling said. "I know there are differences there, but I don't mind sitting there and telling them my side of the story."
"We've always adopted the philosophy that out of crisis, there's opportunity," Nesselrodt said. "We're not sure exactly what that's going to be. We're going to find the positives in the situation we're in the middle of."
