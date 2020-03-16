Despite unsettled times, Richmond repeats as All-American

The Liberty University wrestling team was already in Texas when the dominoes of the sports world began to fall.
It started Wednesday night with the NBA announcing it was suspending its season indefinitely after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Less than 24 hours later, not even the NCAA Tournament was safe.
A world that provides an escape for many fell alarmingly quiet. But just south of the southern Oklahoma border, the game went on.
The NCWA Grand Nationals proceeded, albeit with caution, and the Flames were there in search of a third straight national championship. Among them was senior Cody Richmond, a Shady Spring graduate looking for a memorable end to his career.
That's exactly what he did.
Richmond came away as a national finalist and, in so doing, went out as a two-time All-American. His 174-pound quarterfinal win over Andy Gonzales of Gray Harbors College ensured he would finish in the top eight for the second straight season.
"The thought of being a national finalist, especially coming from southern West Virginia, was a dream come true," Richmond said. "Other than Nick Hylton, I can't think of anybody else who was a national finalist."
Hylton, a graduate of Liberty High, won the 197-pound NCWA national championship while wrestling for U.S. Naval Prep Academy in 2009.
As surreal as the moment was for Richmond, the gravity of the situation at hand lent itself to a new level of odd. With threats of the spread of the novel coronavirus leading all other sporting events to be canceled or postponed, the Grand Nationals were literally the only game in town.
The NCWA elected to go on with its tournament, posting a statement on its website.
"Although this 24 hour news reporting is likely the cause for panicking the entire nation it can never hurt to be safe and extra vigilant at a time like this. We have three health professionals in to address the coaches meeting on added hygiene and safety protocols. As usual the NCWA will disinfect the competition area and mats. Each score table will have a supply of Clorox wipes & spray disinfectant. All athletes go through a health screening including skin checks at weigh-ins daily. No sport is better prepared, and has already been implementing for years, safe health procedures concerning communicable disease. In addition to the precautions above we will have on site athletic trainers, team physicians, local physicians and EMT’s to address any injuries or disease concerns."
The Flames landed in Texas Tuesday afternoon and by Wednesday knew the virus was dominating the news. Richmond says they were moving on as if the tournament would not be canceled.
"We were on a business trip," he said. "We wanted to win our third straight Grand National and fourth overall."
Richmond applauded the decision to go on with the tournament as planned.
"The NCWA did a good thing," he said. "They did the best they could and took the necessary precautions and didn't overreact. They understood that a lot of those guys were seniors. There were a lot of great stories over the weekend that would not have had a chance if they would have canceled."
Richmond said it was definitely a "different atmosphere." He won his first round match over Mac McCombs of Georgia via forfeit when the Bulldogs decided not to make the trip because of the virus. He was supposed to face David McElravy of The Apprentice School in the semifinals, but wrestlers from the Apprentice School were called back, giving Richmond another forfeit.
Richmond's wins in the rounds of 32 and 16 and in the quarterfinals came via pinfall.
He fell to Central Florida's Clay Perry in the championship match, but both goals came to fruition — he once again became an All-American and the Flames won the national title.
Now back on campus, Richmond got a taste of what most others are facing, He received a text Monday evening that Liberty will stop offering in-person classes and go strictly online starting next week when students return from spring break.
As he looks back on his career, Richmond has no regrets. He says he is a more mature wrestler and person now than he was when he graduated from Shady Spring.
"When I got here I was training for it, but I wasn't thinking about this is what I want," he said. "But I started doing everything right. My diet, my mental preparation. I made sure I was healthy. I even made sure I was getting enough sleep. I did everything right and I got into a program that was successful."
