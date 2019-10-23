Depth up front big for Thundering Herd defense

Marshall’s defense has stepped up the last two weeks and looked like the leader of the pack in Conference USA.
A big reason for that has been depth on the defensive line. That was the case last Friday in a 36-31 win over Florida Atlantic.
The Owls ran 75 plays, but depth kept that from becoming a factor.
“The great thing about that game is that I don’t think any of the defensive ends played over 30 plays,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said Tuesday in his weekly press conference. “We rolled four or five guys in there and there isn’t much of a dropoff. Channing (Hames) played a few more than that, but when you play (around 30 plays), you can play really, really hard. That’s what those guys are doing and we’re getting production out of a lot of players. We have some depth there. ... Down there (at FAU), it was hot and humid. (You don’t want) to have to have a defensive lineman go down there and play 70 plays.”
The Thundering Herd (4-3, 2-1 C-USA) has held Old Dominion to 83 rushing yards and FAU to 57 in back-to-back weeks.
“Any time you can stop the run like we have the last two weeks and teams become one-dimensional … we’ve had 15 sacks the last two weeks. That’s critical,” Holliday said.
Marshall had eight sacks against Old Dominion, with defensive end Darius Hodge recording a school-record-tying 4.5. Against FAU, the Herd got to quarterback Chris Robison seven times and it was a group effort. Seven players were involved, and linebacker Tyler Brown was the only player with multiple sacks (two).
“Like (running back Brenden) Knox, you know every day what you’re going to get with (Brown).”
“He’s going to go work and you know exactly what you’re going to get. He goes extremely hard. He’s getting better. He was a quarterback all through his high school career and started out in college as a quarterback. There’s a guy who is getting his feet wet and starting to understand the game at linebacker. He’s on two or three special teams as well. He’s playing a lot of football for us.”
Rodney Croom and Jamare Edwards have also been getting it done.
“Any time we can roll those guys in there and spell those other guys, that’s going to help,” Holliday said.
