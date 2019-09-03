Depth a plus for Marshall in early going

One of the promising things about Marshall’s football team heading into last week’s season opener was its depth. Granted, much of that depth comes in the form of untested players, but the coaching staff believes in them enough to put them on the field.
The importance of that versatility is already important as the Thundering Herd readies for perhaps its biggest challenge of the season.
Marshall (1-0) hits the road this week to face Group of Five power Boise State (1-0). Kickoff for the Friday night game will be 9 p.m. Eastern time with ESPN2 televising.
A 56-17 win over VMI last Saturday went almost as well as expected. Save for some early hiccups, Marshall dominated as expected against the FCS Keydets. The offense rolled to 33 first downs and 620 yards, while the defense held VMI to 56 yards rushing and 257 overall.
The most important aspect of it all was that the first team got plenty of rest and backups got sufficient experience. For many, it was their first time in a college game.
Freshman Talik Keaton averaged 21.8 yards per punt return, including a 67-yard return for a touchdown. Freshmaen Corey Gammage (5 receptions, 82 yards, 1 TD) and Broc Thompson (2-54) were highlighted as senior Obi Obialo sat out with an injury.
Freshman Micah Abraham played well at free safety and was fourth on the team with four tackles. He also had a pass breakup.
In all, 43 players were in on 82 snaps, which was exactly what head coach Doc Holliday had in mind. The team will be leaving for Boise on Wednesday, a fact that wasn’t lost on him as far as preparation is concerned.
“You’ve got to win as planned, to be honest,” Holliday said. “We expected to win that game (against VMI), and I didn’t want to come out of that game with a lot of people playing 70, 80, 90 plays because of the quick turnaround we have. (Almost) the whole second half we played basically our second- and third-team guys, which we wanted to see. Even in the first half we got a chance to see (younger guys). Gammage went in there because of (Obialo’s inyury) and I thought he stepped up. Talik Keaton made some big plays as a freshman.
“We had the opportunity to see some young players play. But then, of course, that second half we saw some young guys get some experience as well. As a freshman, I thought Micah Abraham held up well. (Strong safety Brandon) Drayton will be back this week. Drayton practiced (Sunday) night and will practice (Monday), so that will be good getting him back. ... It was good to see those guys get their feet wet, because that’s going to be big going on the road and playing the kind of game we’re going to have to play Friday night.”
The loss of linebacker Jaquan Yulee to a neck injury will force some shuffling. Senior Omari Cobb and redshirt junior Tavante Beckett will move to the inside. Beckett led the Herd with seven tackles last week.
“We’ve been playing some nickel. ... If we have to play nickel, they will be our two inside guys,” Holliday said. “(Freshman) J’Coryan Anderson didn’t play enough Saturday. He played well when he was in there. He had to grow up quick. (The younger players) had to grow up quick, and Tyler Brown’s got to continue to play. Murph (redshirt sophomore Domenick Murphy) and some of those other guys. Unfortunately, when somebody goes down the next guy’s got to step up and find a way to make plays.”
One thing Holliday didn’t like from the VMI game was Marshall actually turned the ball over more than did the Keydets.
“You can’t lose the turnover battle playing a game like this and expect to win,” Holliday said. “That has to get corrected. You can’t turn the ball over against this team and expect to win the game. That’s going to be a big part of it.”
