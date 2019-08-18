morgantown — Much of the focus of the first camp of the Neal Brown era has been centered around the offense. Specifically, the raging battle for the starting quarterback job that may have been settled during Friday night’s scrimmage.
But, if West Virginia is to improve its modest success in the Dana Holgorsen era, it is going to come on the defensive side of the ball.
You might even say the Mountaineers are going to have to steal games with their defense, which is an apt way to put it considering the major difference between defensive coordinator Tony Gibson’s defense and what new coordinator Vic Koenning has installed. Koenning is utilizing a hybrid position – part defensive end and part pass rusher.
This is known as the “bandit.”
“The one position that wasn’t necessarily on the defense last year was the ‘bandit’ position, that hybrid outside linebacker guy who can rush off the edge and drop and play coverage,” Brown said in a recent press conference.
When WVU won games since entering the Big 12, it normally played good defense under Gibson. However, if you look at the record in its entirety, it is difficult to imagine that they were scored as often as they were. From 2012 to 2018, West Virginia gave up more than 70 points once, more than 60 points three times, more than 50 points 11 times, more than 40 points on 20 occasions and 30 or more points 46 times.
Amazingly, the Mountaineers somehow managed to win 12 of those games — including one in which they gave up 50 or more, which was their first Big 12 game against Baylor. The record, though, was 12-34 in games in which they gave up 30 or more points, which is totally unacceptable.
Enter Koenning with a totally different defensive concept, an attacking concept aimed at making havoc in the offensive backfields. Gibson’s 3-3-5 system had the defensive line engaging the offensive linemen, trying to free up linebackers and safeties to make the aggressive plays.
Koenning, on the other hand, turns his lineman loose, wants them to make tackles for losses, to get sacks.
The bandit is normally the key, though.
“If you look at the history of the bandit with us, there have been, I think, seven NFL guys,” Koenning said. “The last two years the bandit has been all-conference guys, the year before that he was Defensive Player of the Year in the conference.
“That position is really, really important in what we do.”
Sometimes he had to adjust and got away with it.
“I’ve also had some years where we played for conference champions and the bandits weren’t very good,” Koenning said. “We didn’t ask them to do a bunch of stuff.”
That, oddly, came from a former Poca Dot here in West Virginia – Charlie Bailey. It was Bailey who gave Koenning his first job as a graduate assistant at Memphis.
“I remember he said you get your not-so-good players to use up some blockers so your good players can make the tackles. That sounds pretty simple, doesn’t?” Koenning said.
In many cases, that best player is the ‘bandit.’
“We want other teams to find that position and that position needs to have playmakers,” Koenning said.
Actually, Quondarius Qualls, who has bounced around from high school in Louisiana to junior college in Mississippi to WVU (where he underwent knee surgery), has come on big time at bandit. Qualls was first a linebacker, then moved to defensive end, and now has moved to ‘bandit.’
“We needed an edge rusher, and Qualls was the perfect fit,” said Blake Seiler, WVU’s inside linebackers coach. “The bandit position needs to be a destructive guy, a guy that has some twitch, got some explosiveness to him. You need a good pass rusher.”
There are actually five players who line up at bandit, and it’s a talented group, headed by Qualls, who shares the spot with VanDarius Cowan, who was once a 5-star recruit at Alabama who transferred to WVU.
A third player is Zach Sandwisch, a junior from Ohio, who is sort of a combination of Qualls and Cowan, while Adam Hensley, a senior coming off ACL surgery, is making his way into the mix with freshman Jared Bartlett, who — although undersized presently at 210 pounds — has a bright future at the position.
“It doesn’t matter how tall they are or whatever,” Seiler said. “If he can rush the passer, he can play that position.”
