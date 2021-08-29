Deep D-line should be strength for Thundering Herd

Marshall’s defense was the best in Conference USA and among the best in the country last season, and while it’s true the Thundering Herd lost some key pieces from that unit going into this season there are still very high expectations for MU on that side of the ball in 2021.
A big reason why? Look to the trenches, where Marshall believes its defensive line will again be a strength of the team.
“I’ve got to say I think we’re probably two or three deep there,” first-year MU defensive coordinator Lance Guidry said last month. “I feel like we can play a bunch of personnel. Jamare Edwards, of course, is a guy that can really play but there are a bunch of guys up front we feel like are going to make an impact.”
Edwards is the leader of that group from his spot on the interior of the defensive line. Last season, the Miami native accounted for 30 tackles, two sacks, 3.5 tackles for a loss and one forced fumble. He was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List — an award given annually to the nation’s top defensive player — as well as the Nagurski Award (top college offensive or defensive lineman) Watch List and the preseason All-Conference USA Watch List.
Like Guidry said though, the Thundering Herd’s defensive front is more than just a one-man show.
Marshall has veterans along the line in Koby Cumberlander, T.J. Johnson and Rodney Croom as well as Penn State graduate transfer Shane Simmons — who was among the nation’s top recruits at the position coming out of high school before an injury-plagued career with the Nittany Lions. Immanuel Bush, a freshman last season, also could be in the mix for a significant increase in playing time in 2021.
Darion Dearinger, a 6-foot-2, 249-pound true freshman from Kentucky who was a 247Sports three-star recruit with offers from Western Kentucky, Air Force, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Western Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Navy and Eastern Kentucky, could also be a contributor in his first season on campus.
Last season the Thundering Herd tied with UAB and Florida Atlantic for the Conference USA lead with 25 sacks, and putting pressure on the quarterback will again be a point of emphasis in 2021 in Guidry’s first season in charge of the defense in Huntington. That means like last season, MU hopes its line can do its job at a high level and eat up the blocking attempts by opposing offensive linemen which allows the second and third levels of the defense better access to the backfield.
“We’re going to try to create lost yardage plays by bringing pressure,” Guidry said.
Another bonus of Marshall’s depth at defensive line is it gives the Thundering Herd offensive line a serious challenge in practice. MU’s offensive line saw offseason departures by Josh Ball to the NFL and All-American guard Cain Madden to the transfer portal and eventually Notre Dame, then earlier this month Huntington native and North Carolina graduate transfer Billy Ross left the team.
With depth thin at several spots up front now, MU needs to get its younger and more inexperienced players up to speed and needs to do it fast. What better way to accomplish that goal than by going up against one of the best defensive lines in Conference USA every day in practice?
“I think what it’s doing is it’s forcing the younger guys (on offense) to grow up fast because they are going against a guy who has been here two or three years — (they’re) faster, stronger, know the game more,” first-year Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “Now it makes them go back and say, ‘OK, I’ve got to have the right steps. I’ve got to have the right footwork. I’ve got to have the right call, the right hat placement.’ Over time it’s forcing them to be better players.”
Marshall will shift its focus from preseason to in-season with the Thundering Herd slated to open its 2021 campaign on Saturday at Navy (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network). The Midshipmen famously run a triple-option offense, which can be a headache for opposing defenses. Huff said the Herd isn’t thinking like that, and looks forward to the challenge of taking on a team that, despite a down year in 2020, he expects to be much better this fall.
“Because of what happened to them last year, people just kind of check it off,” Huff said of Navy. “Not me. Wrong head coach, wrong program. These guys are good. They’re physical. They have a system that works for them and they understand it. You watch them on film and it doesn’t matter what the score is, they play with intensity, focus, fire and passion.
“Do I think we’ll be ready? I think we’re working toward that, but everybody in the organization and everybody in this community has to fully understand that it takes everybody being on board in order for us to achieve the thing we want to achieve.”