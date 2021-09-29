David Ramella inducted into Marshall Hall of Fame

David Ramella was recently inducted into the Marshall University Sports Hall of Fame in ceremonies held on the Marshall campus over the weekend of the North Carolina Central football game.
Ramella graduated from old Welch High School, where he was a standout in both basketball and baseball. He then followed his older brother Reno, also an MU baseball player, to the Huntington campus to become the first freshman to ever start for the Herd, manning second base before moving to third base for his final three campaigns. While covering the hot corner he was twice voted most valuable defensive player by his teammates, the award he said he cherishes the most.
Ramella’s 1978 Southern Conference championship team was Marshall’s second team to advance to the NCAA tournament. The Herd defeated Clemson and Florida State in the process before falling to the University of Miami on the Canes’ home turf, only one win shy of making the College World Series. That team went 11-1 in the Southern Conference and finished 17th in the final college baseball rankings that year.
Ramella played in 136 career games for the green and white and finished with 76 runs, 111 hits, 146 total bases and a career batting average of .275. He finished his career tied for the school’s all-time lead with 24 doubles in addition to four triples, one home run, 48 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 74 walks and 10 sacrifices. Over his career his Herd teams won 88 games, including 29 in league play.
Ramella, who currently resides at Glade Springs, remembers his early days growing up in Welch fondly.
“Our Little League coaches taught us the fundamentals. Those never leave you,” he said. “When Dad came home from his shift in the mines, brothers Dennis and Reno and I would be waiting in the yard with our ball, gloves and bat. Dad would hit grounders to us until time to come in for supper.”
Still teaming with his brothers, the Ramellas own and operate several family businesses, including McDowell Supply Company.
Joining Ramella in the 2021 HOF class were Billy Noe, swimming; Kelly Schmidt, tennis; Carla May, women’s basketball; Steve Sciullo, football; Trusty Tallman, coach; Albert McClellan, football; and Sam O’Dell, golf.