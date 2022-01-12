The Marshall men’s basketball team has lost its last five games and is off to an 0-3 start in Conference USA play, so Thundering Herd head coach Dan D’Antoni is willing to try some things outside of his comfort zone to help snap the losing streak.
D’Antoni has been outspoken in the past about why his teams do not typically play zone defense, but when you’re riding a five-game streak of losses you start looking for something – anything – that can turn that tide.
So when Marshall hosted Florida Atlantic over the weekend, the Herd was playing its fair share of zone defense. The Herd still lost, but D’Antoni said he liked what he saw from his team on that end of the floor.
“Our zone defense wasn’t bad,” D’Antoni said during his Monday press conference. “It did OK, so we’re probably going to carry that forward in different ways – but it could be big ways.”
The key to playing a successful zone, D’Antoni said, is size and length. Marshall, however, was without forwards Goran Miladinovic and Darius George on Saturday due to COVID protocols. George, and especially Miladinovic, are two of MU’s longer players on the defensive end. When they return, the Marshall zone will improve according to the head coach.
“When you get Goran back, I think it even gets better because you’re bigger,” D’Antoni said. “The bigger and longer you are in the zone, the better the zone is. I don’t like playing zone with little guys, but with big guys you can play.”
The question now, however, is when those two will return. Both, along with guard Andrew Taylor, missed practice last week prior to the FAU game. Taylor was cleared to return early Saturday, and George is expected back at practice this week. Miladinovic’s status, meanwhile, remains uncertain.
“I think George will be ready,” D’Antoni said. “I haven’t talked to him today [Monday] but he is released to play with us. Depends on how he feels. I’m expecting him today at practice and if that happens, he should be available. Goran, not so. He’s not going to be able to practice today and I think he got pushed back another day test-wise. I would say it’s kind of iffy if he’s going to be available or not on Thursday. We went into that Florida Atlantic game without three starters and it’s difficult to do that. When I say three starters you had Goran, George and then the third starter, Andy, didn’t practice with us.We went all week without three of our starters and we were down to like 10 people playing, and that’s difficult.”
Marshall gets its next chance to turn the ship around Thursday when North Texas (9-4, 2-1) visits the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. The Herd isn’t exactly the most confident group right now, D’Anotni said, but the team needs to keep working on the “goldfish mentality” its coach has been preaching about for the last month.
“Any time you go 0-5 the last five games, confidence starts to erode a little bit,” D’Antoni said. “Like I’ve said before, you’ve got to have the memory of a goldfish. It’s over. We’re 0-0 and we’re going to take on North Texas.”
The open spot on the Marshall football staff will soon be filled, according to a report by Herd247.
Marc Votteler, the assistant director of player personnel for national runner-up Alabama, will join the MU staff as the program’s new general manager according to multiple sources in the Herd247 report. Votteler will take the place of Mike Villagrana, who left MU earlier this month for a similar position on the Virginia Tech staff.
Votteler has been with Alabama since 2019, and prior to that had the same role at UCF for one year. A 2013 Tennessee graduate, Vottler got his start in college football as a video assistant for the Volunteers from 2013 through early 2017 prior to serving as the associate director for player personnel for one season at his alma mater before leaving for UCF.