D'Antoni wants more effort, consistency

Fresh off snapping a 10-game losing streak with a win last week against UAB, the Marshall men’s basketball team came out flat Thursday in an eventual 15-point loss at Old Dominion.
The hope was for the Thundering Herd to carry some of the momentum from its win against the Blazers over into the game on the road against the Monarchs, but Marshall’s play Thursday left veteran head coach Dan D’Antoni questioning his team’s effort on the court.
"It was all effort," D’Antoni said. "I don't know if it's, 'We beat UAB. This team is not as good so we'll just come in and win.' I don't know. I know this – the effort is not there and that's on them, and I told them that’s on them.”
Marshall (8-14, 1-8 Conference USA) traded baskets with Old Dominion early, with the teams tied 11-11 just five minutes into the game, but from there the Monarchs (9-12, 4-4 C-USA) went on a 19-0 run and never looked back.
ODU, which came into Thursday’s game averaging 66.6 points per game, owned a 50-28 lead at halftime against the Herd, and though Marshall did play better in the second half was never in any real danger of losing its lead down the stretch as MU could never get closer than 15 points.
“We have to have better decision making, and better effort,” D’Antoni said. “I still believe in this team, and we’re as good as anybody when we play (our game). We’ve just got to be a lot more consistent in our effort and our decision making.”
Marshall was led by a 15-point performance to go along with eight rebounds from forward Obinna Anochili-Killen, followed by 12 points from Andrew Taylor and 11 from Taevion Kinsey – who returned to the MU lineup Thursday after missing the win against UAB with an inflamed left Achilles tendon.
For ODU, C.J. Keyser led all-scorers with 19 points to go with 18 from Kalu Ezikpe and 17 from Austin Trice.
“(ODU) basically bullied us in the first half,” D’Antoni said. “Second half, we seemed to get up into them. We got it down to 16 a couple of times, came down and made some silly turnovers – silly plays that we got outside of what we do.”
The Thundering Herd now turns its attention to Charlotte, which hosts MU on Saturday (4 p.m., broadcast streaming on ESPN+).
The 49ers (11-9, 4-4 C-USA) come into Saturday’s contest off consecutive losses to Old Dominion and Western Kentucky. Charlotte is led by junior guard Jahmir Young, one of the league’s top scorers at 18.7 points per game.
“We’ll go back over our mistakes (Friday), and that might take a while, then we’ll look at Charlotte,” D’Antoni said. “Then we’ll go to practice and walk through their stuff. We can’t do a lot of physical things, but we’ll walk through what they do, what we want to try to do against them. We’ll shoot some then we’ll go out and get ready to go play.
“It’s a little tougher with Thursday-Saturday, there’s not a lot of time to prepare. That’s why I like to do what we do and not go game-to-game changing. You don’t have a lot of time, we just have to be more locked in.”
l l l
The Marshall women’s basketball team also suffered a 15-point loss against Old Dominion on Thursday, with the Herd women (11-8, 6-4 C-USA) falling 62-47 at home in the Cam Henderson Center against the Monarchs.
Savannah Wheeler was the only Marshall player to score in double-figures, finishing with 15 points in the loss. MU’s C.C. Mays also finished with a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Marshall women host Charlotte on Saturday, with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m. The broadcast for the game will be available streaming on ESPN+.