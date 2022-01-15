Another slow start doomed the Marshall men’s basketball team on Thursday, as the Thundeirng Herd stumbled out of the gate again and North Texas snuck out of Huntington with a 69-65 win.
Marshall (7-9, 0-3 Conference USA) has now lost six consecutive games, but the Herd feels like it is getting closer to breaking through for a win. Each of the first five losses during the current streak came by at least 10 points, and on Thursday MU was tied with the Mean Green late before faltering down the stretch.
“I don’t even know what to say, we just got to get better. That’s all,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “You have to hit shots. When there are fewer possessions, mistakes are critical. When possessions are larger, you have more room to make mistakes. I think we still have some time to turn this season around. Got to have the memory of a goldfish and move forward. The next 10 minutes could be better than the past 10 minutes. I try to stay a positive person.”
The ending left a bad taste in the Herd’s mouth, but until MU can figure out a way to play better to open games the losing streak will likely continue.
“Taevion’s always said, ‘If you start right, you end right,” D’Antoni said, referring to MU leading scorer Taevion Kinsey, who finished Thursday’s loss with a game-high 29 points.
Kinsey and Darius George (18) were the only Marshall players to hit double digits in scoring in the loss as another subpar shooting night, along with UNT’s domination on the boards, sunk the Herd.
Marshall hit 24 of its 53 field goal attempts (45.3 percent), with a 4 of 17 mark (23.5 percent) from 3-point range. North Texas, meanwhile, went 25 of 52 (48.1 percent) overall and 7 of 18 (38.9 percent) on 3-point attempts.
MU actually outscored the Mean Green 24-22 in the paint, but UNT was excellent at rebounding to not let Marshall get second chances while creating their own on the offensive end. North Texas owned a 41-26 rebounding advantage on Thursday – 15 of those coming on offense.
“We just had to get rebounds and play defense,” George said. “That’s what killed us tonight.”
Marshall now gets just one day to prepare for a visit from Rice on Saturday. The Owls (9-2, 2-2 C-USA) are coming off a 14-point loss at Western Kentucky but beat a very good UAB team in Birmingham the previous game.
“We’re definitely almost there, but almost isn’t enough,” Kinsey said. “We definitely have to get over that hump. This game – the way it ended – is definitely not sitting with me the right way but at the end of the day we’ve got to get over it. We only have one day to prepare for Rice coming in.”
The Herd and Owls are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. with the broadcast streaming on ESPN+
l l l
The Mean Green got the men’s and women’s sweep against Marshall on Thursday, with the Thundering Herd women (8-5, 3-1 C-USA) losing on the road 64-54 in Denton, Texas, to snap MU’s five-game winning streak.
Marshall standout Savannah Wheeler, Conference USA’s leading scorer, finished with 15 points. Wheeler is now at 992 points in her career, eight short of becoming the 23rd player in program history to hit the 1,000-point milestone.
MU remains on the road this weekend, taking on Rice at 3 p.m. Saturday in Houston.