With the Marshall men’s basketball team in the midst of its worst run of play in many years, Thundering Herd head coach Dan D’Antoni reached his boiling point last Saturday at Charlotte.
D’Antoni received two technical fouls early in the second half against the 49ers, earning an ejection from the game, and although Marshall lost the game the Herd players definitely received the intended message – D’Antoni still has some fight in him, so they should too.
Second-year forward Obinna Anochili-Killen said despite losing 12 of its last 13 games, Marshall still feels like it has time to correct some mistakes and be a dangerous team in the postseason. A big reason for that confidence comes from the head coach.
Marshall (8-15, 1-9 Conference USA) gets its next shot at reversing its recent run of losses Thursday at home against Florida International (13-11, 3-8 C-USA). The Herd and Panthers square off in the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington with a scheduled tip-off at 7 p.m. and the broadcast streaming live on ESPN+.
“When Coach Dan comes and tells you, ‘Hey, I’m not giving up. I’m still going to fight.’ That is a booster because if the head coach hasn’t given up on us we shouldn’t give up on ourselves,” Anochili-Killen said during Monday’s media availability session in Huntington. “It’s not over yet. This is not over, we’ve still got seven or eight games left and we can still change things. It doesn’t matter what the record is. What matters is how the season ends.”
So with eyes on next month’s C-USA tournament, the Thundering Herd has eight games remaining on its regular season schedule in order to figure some things out and they think they might have a blueprint.
Marshall’s lone win during the long stretch of losing that dates back to mid-December came against UAB, one of Conference USA’s top teams. D’Antoni and the players have both pointed to that game as an example of how good Marshall can be when the Herd can put it all together, but the trouble has been consistency, especially from some of MU’s more experienced and older players.
Taevion Kinsey, who has been very good in leading Marshall and Conference USA in scoring this season, has missed two of the Herd’s last three games. Even when healthy, however, Kinsey has not been immune to an inconsistent shooting touch. The same goes for Andy Taylor, a third-year sophomore, who has shown flashes where he can be the best player on the floor – as he was in the loss at Charlotte with a career-high 28 points, but has struggled to shoot from distance as his 3-point percentage has dropped from 41.5 last season to just 28.6 so far this season.
There have been flashes of strong play from MU’s other veterans, but nothing on a consistent enough basis for D’Antoni and Marshall to be able to depend on it – meanwhile the younger players still have plenty of growing up to do.
"The only thing I can say is we're very young, and emotionally we're very young," D’Antoni said after the loss at Charlotte. "You can only give so many motivational speeches. I heard the other day, two things players are responsible for: one playing hard and two having good attitudes. Those two things they're responsible for. Coaches should not have to do that. I think we have good attitudes. I don't know that they know the level of intensity it takes to play as hard as you have to play in this league."
When players such as Mikel Beyers and Darius George have played well, more often than not so does Marshall. Beyers, for example, scored a season-high 19 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and a steal in the win against the Blazers. In last week’s loss at Charlotte, Beyers scored just three points in 33 minutes of playing time.
“I look at it and wonder, is it because we’re so inexperienced on the floor, and that our most experienced players aren’t having the type of seasons [we need them to]?” D’Antoni said Monday. “If you have a five-year player, we need Mikel Beyers to average 15 points a game. [Darius] George to average 12, 15 points a game. They have to be the ones to take the lead, and really without Taevion, it’s Andy [Taylor], who is a sophomore.”