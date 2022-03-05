Dan D’Antoni remains puzzled by why the Marshall men’s basketball team continues to find ways to let teams get away from them this season, as the Thundering Herd did in Wednesday’s 86-72 loss at home to rival Western Kentucky.
Now with one game remaining in the regular season – Saturday on the road against those same Hilltoppers – the veteran MU coach took some ownership of the Herd’s prolonged struggle to avoid critical mistakes after another loss in the Henderson Center which set Marshall’s home record for the season at 8-9.
“That’s where I’m failing somehow this year,” D’Antoni said.
“I’m trying to get a handle on it, fellas, but sometimes I get a little lost because we do things that I don’t know where they come from. We seem to not be able to make the big plays when we have to, and teams get away from us a little bit.”
Marshall trailed by 15 at halftime Wednesday, but cut the deficit to just seven points 54-47 with 12:42 to play. That, however, was as close as the Thundering Herd would get as turnovers and sloppy defense allowed Western Kentucky to keep MU at arm’s length down the stretch.
Camron Justice led the Hilltippers with a game-high 27 points as WKU’s left-handed guard gave Marshall fits all evening. Justice connected on 12 of his 15 shot attempts, and 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Guard Dayvion McKnight was less efficient than Justice but still very productive with 23 points.
“For whatever reason, we’re not disciplined enough to stay in what we do and they took advantage,” D’Antoni said. “They’re going to do that because they’re a good ballclub.”
D’Antoni said Justice hurt the Herd early coming off screens. Marshall then adjusted, but WKU made it a one-one-one game MU had no answer.
“I thought we tightened up from the first half where [Justice] was driving in there off of a pick,” D’Antoni said. “We tightened that down and started getting some turnovers, but then they went one-on-one and just beat us one-on-one. Not a whole lot you can do about that but tell them to guard.”
Marshall forward Obinna Anochili-Killen was tasked with guarding Justice on Wednesday, a test for his young player that he did not pass.
“The little lefty, I want to give him credit,” D’Antoni said. “Obinna was trying to guard him, and I told him, ‘Obinna if you want to play beyond here, you’re not a center. You better learn how to guard these guys off the dribble.’ That kid had his way.”
Nnn
The Thundering Herd’s return trip to Western Kentucky in the final game of the regular season is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. with streaming available on ESPN+
Nnn
Marshall is locked into a spot in the East Division play-in game at next week’s Conference USA tournament in Frisco, Texas.
The Thundering Herd will play Florida International at either 7:30 or 8 p.m. on Tuesday (streaming available on ESPN+). The winner of that game moves on to play the No. 3 seed from the West Division – likely Louisiana Tech – on Wednesday.
The Marshall women’s basketball team, meanwhile, will be the No. 5 seed from the East Division in next week’s C-USA tournament. The Herd women will take on the West No. 4 seed – either Southern Miss, North Texas or UAB.
The MU women got a big win on the road Wednesday, taking down Western Kentucky 80-62. It was the Herd’s first win in Bowling Green in 11 tries. Savannah Wheeler led all scorers with 27 points as Marshall improved to 14-12 overall and 9-8 in C-USA.