D'Antoni ready to climb the mountain

When asked if it is challenging to get his team ready in the face of the perpetual uncertainty that is sports in a pandemic world, Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni kept it in perspective, as he always is able to do.
“I don’t know, when you use the word ‘challenging,’” he said. “It is what it is. It’s not like I have to go climb a mountain.”
Refreshing perspective, indeed. At the same time, it’s a fitting analogy, since trying to latch on to any sort of normalcy these days can feel like just that.
It hurt the Thundering Herd right from the start. Covid-19 issues forced a delay in preseason workouts, then wreaked havoc on what was supposed to be a two-game start to the season. Coppin State and Arkansas State were scheduled to visit Marshall last Wednesday and Friday, but Coppin State could not make the trip.
Arkansas State was able to travel, and the Herd began what figures to be a largely inconsistent season with a 70-56 win. Up next is a Thursday game at Wright State (7 p.m.), but Saturday’s visit to Akron has already been postponed.
As those directly involved in every level of football have painfully discovered, inconsistency will reign supreme.
“You don’t know. Again, this season there is nothing as predictable as in years past,” D’Antoni said. “I’ve never gone into games with as little preparation and, just, fine tuning as we have this year. ... But we do the best we can trying to get in as much as possible.
“I’ve always looked long-view at the seasons, which is I want our peak performances (to come) as we enter tournament play. We’ve kind of done that over the last six years and I would expect it to be true again.”
Of course, there is a long time before that happens. But D’Antoni seemed optimistic about what he saw against Arkansas State.
He was especially happy with the defense, which held the Red Wolves to 38.2 percent shooting and forced them into 18 turnovers.
“I talked to the coach after the game and he said, ‘Your length and versatility of all your players, y’all have got a really good ballclub,’” D’Antoni said. “I think that is one of our strengths is our length, which makes you a good defender if you are active and alert.
“I thought we did a good job of getting to spots and playing out of where we were supposed to be and not where we should have been.”
D’Antoni also lauded the team’s overall experience, which will go a long way toward overcoming any distractions caused by the coronavirus.
“These guys are veterans, so they know kind of what we want to do,” D’Antoni said. “Usually we are teaching all of this going into games. You lose two of the greatest scorers ever in the history of Marshall (Jon Elmore and C.J. Burks) last year, and by the end of the year we regrouped and were playing a very complicated offense that requires five moving parts that have to work together. We got it back within a year and I thought that last game against Texas-El Paso (a first round win in the Conference USA tournament before it was canceled due to the virus) we were playing at the same level we were when we won it when Jon was here (in 2018) and we had a good chance to play into the NCAA (Tournament).
“This year the young men have been in the system and they kind of understand. They are all students of the game and they care. I think that’s why I like to watch them play. I think that’s why our fans love to watch them play, because they do care. They go out and they give you what they’ve got. If you can’t be happy with that, then coaching is probably not your profession.”
