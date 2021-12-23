Prior to the college basketball season Marshall had high hopes. The Thundering Herd was picked to finish fourth in Conference USA and thought it had a team that could challenge not just for a league title but perhaps even a place in the NCAA tournament.
Fast-forward to the present, and Marshall is limping into C-USA play with a 7-6 record on a three-game losing streak and capped it’s non-conference slate with a 32-point loss at Toledo on Tuesday.
The streak started with last week’s loss at rival Ohio, followed by a loss at home against Northern Iowa before the lopsided loss to the Rockets.
MU coach Dan D’Antoni was clearly not happy with the performance – from his team, from his staff and from himself.
“Obviously I’m upset,” D’Antoni said. “We’ll start from there. I’m upset with all of us – myself, staff, team, coaches. The whole ball of wax. Not good. We’re not a very good ball club right now.
“We don’t play as hard as they play. We play cautiously. I don’t see enough enthusiasm in ourselves, myself – anybody – preparing for this game. When you shoot 41 percent from the free throw line with this crowd, there is a funk going on. We’ve got to find it, we’ve got to eliminate it and we’ve got to move forward.”
How bad was the Herd on Tuesday? Marshall trailed 16-2 less than four minutes into the game and was behind by 23 points at halftime as MU never led at any point against the Rockets.
Herd standout Taevion Kinsey led the team with 19 points but did so on a 7 of 23 shooting performance and for the game posted a plus-minus of -32. Andrew Taylor was the only other Marshall player to hit double-digits in scoring with 13 points, but made just 5 of 17 field goals.
Obinna Anochili-Killen, who has been a somewhat surprising bright spot for MU this season, did not play in the first half due to illness, but did play nearly 17 minutes in the second half. He finished with eight points and five blocks, but it all came as Marshall was attempting – and failing – to mount a comeback.
It’s not hard to look at Tuesday’s box score and find an area where the Rockets outplayed Marshall. As a team, the Herd shot 25 of 78 from the floor, made just eight of 35 3-point attempts. The foul line was not kind to MU either, as Marshall went 5 of 12 on free throws against Toledo. UT also owned a 51-40 rebounding advantage.
“They’ve got time to look at themselves,” D’Antoni said. “I’d be lying to you if I sat here and told you that I know exactly what’s wrong. There’s too many things wrong. You don’t play as poorly as we play today and it be one or two things that you can recognize, then you look at and say ‘OK, we get this fix then we’re good.’”
Marshall now takes more than a week off between games for the Christmas break, but it doesn’t figure to get any easier when the players return to the floor. The Herd opens Conference USA play on the road December 28 against standout big man Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Louisiana Tech.
D’Antoni said the Herd needs Kinsey to lead and Taylor to step his game up, but Marshall’s problems run deeper than that. The Herd needs to spend its time off wisely, or a skid to close non-conference play could bleed over into the C-USA portion of the schedule and send the season down the drain prematurely. The MU coach thinks they can do it, but knows it is not a great position to be in at this time of the season.
“Taevion’s got to come out and play like a lead horse,” D’Antoni said. “Andy’s has got to up his game, but it’s more than that. I’ve been around basketball a long time and I’ve had teams like this before. We can pull it out. I’m not shutting the door on this team. This team is better. I hope our fans won’t shut the door on this team. They’re better than that and we’re better than that. We’ve got to find a way to get it done.”