Dan D’Antoni has tried several methods to get the Thundering Herd out of its current funk and back into the win column, and now with a losing streak approaching double-digits the MU head coach appears to be leaning towards a youth movement when it comes to who plays and who is on the bench.
When Marshall (7-12, 0-6 Conference USA) hosts Middle Tennessee on Thursday (7 p.m., broadcast streaming on ESPN+), do not be surprised if D’Antoni gets creative with his lineups and several of the Herd’s younger, less experienced players are on the floor for significant stretches against the Blue Raiders.
The veteran Marshall coach said his team is not playing his style of basketball with the veteran players getting the majority of the minutes, so now it’s time for the younger guys to get a shot and see what they can produce.
“We have gotten away from (our style of play),” D’Antoni said. “People pulling this way or pulling that way, so I just decided about a week ago that I’m going to play young players who haven’t learned the system. If my older guys who already know the system aren’t pulling it off, I’m going to go with the young ones and teach them. We’ll live. They’ll grow every game and get experience.”
There were glimpses of that change in last week’s loss at Florida International when true freshman Chase McKey played 24 minutes against the Panthers. Then on Saturday in a loss at Florida Atlantic McKey played 15 minutes while fellow newcomer Aymeric Toussaint was on the floor for eight minutes. Freshman Kyle Braun also got 21 minutes against the Owls.
D'Antoni said no matter who is on the floor for Marshall, however, the key is the players have to make shots. The Thundering Herd has been among the worst teams in Conference USA this season when it comes to shooting percentages, and that was the case again last time out when MU connected on just 23 of 62 field goal attempts and went 3 of 21 from beyond the 3-point line.
“I’m about out of tricks,” D’Antoni said. “All I can say is, they’re competing. They’re playing hard. I always look for the bright side, and this could be the bright side, maybe. We’re not making shots, obviously, and you can’t win. I think we shot 33 (percent) and 14 (percent) last game, and we’re within five to 10 points shooting that. Four years ago with our best team, if we shot that we’d be blown away.”
Middle Tennessee (12-6, 3-2 C-USA) comes into Thursday’s game riding a three-game win streak, with its most recent outing a 14-point win against visiting Southern Miss.
The Blue Raiders average 73.3 points per game while allowing 64.5 points per game, and while they aren’t necessarily the best team when it comes to shooting percentages they can get hot from range and make teams that do not respect their shots pay.
D’Antoni said Middle has several long, athletic players that can make life hard for opposing teams. Guard Josh Jefferson leads the Blue Raiders at 12.9 points per game, while Eli Lawrence and Donovan Sims each are scoring 10.1 points per game.
“Long, athletic – and I say this knocking on wood – they’re not as consistent shooting as the teams that we have played, but they’re longer and more athletic,” D’Antoni said of Middle Tennessee. “They play hard for their coach. They play a similar style to what we do – everybody does now. We used to catch them by surprise, but everybody does now. It caught on.”