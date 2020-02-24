Several players had career nights as No. 20 WVU Tech defeated Appalachian Bible College 103-64 to conclude its regular season.
Senior Brent Daniels led all with a career-high double-double of 31 points and 28 rebounds. The Mount Hope native also posted four assists, two steals and a block.
Justin Phillips finished with a triple-double, with career-highs of 18 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Phillips also marked four steals and two blocks.
Fellow freshman Keondre’ King poured in 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, both career highs. King also posted two assists and a steal.
Luke Vass, a freshman from Fayetteville, captured a career-best 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to go with three steals and a block.
Junior Dallas Jones of Oak Hill also had a career night with 18 points, eight rebounds and an assist.
Senior Kevin Thomas-Griffin finished with five rebounds, two points and an assist.
Jonathan Brooks had 18 points and six assists for the Warriors. Jacob Tincher added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Jordan Ruby scored 14 points.
WVU Tech (22-7), the River States Conference regular season champion and No. 1 overall seed, will host West No. 4 West Alice Lloyd in the RSC quarterfinals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.