CU's Stehlin named MEC Player of the Year

Concord’s Anthony Stehlin was named the Mountain East Conference Baseball Player of the Year on Wednesday, one day before the start of the MEC Tournament at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
Stehlin, a junior shortstop from Woodbridge, Va., hit .450, which currently ranks second-best for a season in conference history and is ninth this year in NCAA Division II. He’s reached base safely in all 33 games this season and had a 19-game hitting streak during the year. He hit nine doubles, one triple and eight home runs, and also has scored 36 runs while driving in 27. He posted a .956 fielding percentage at shortstop and also contributed four saves on the mound for the Mountain Lions.
Charleston’s Logan Campbell, a senior from Sparta, Mich., is the MEC Pitcher of the Year after posting a perfect 8-0 record with a 3.35 ERA. His eight wins rank 12th in the country. He led the league in hits allowed per nine innings (6.14), strikeouts (76) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.15). He struck out at least five batters in every start he made this season.
Campbell’s teammate, Mitchell Vincent was named the Freshman of the Year. The native of Liberty Township, Ohio, played at third for UC and made 28 starts while hitting .368. He had 10 extra-base hits on the year, including seven doubles, two triples and a home run. He scored 26 times and drove in 22.
Freshman of the Year candidates were limited this year to only include players who graduated high school in 2020.
Wheeling’s Ryan Lewicki is the league’s Coach of the Year after leading the Cardinals to a historic turnaround that included the North Division title. After winning just a combined 27 games from 2017-19, the Cardinals won a school-record 27 games this spring in his first full season at the helm. Wheeling was 9-4 last season before the season was canceled. In addition to wins, Wheeling set program records in eight other major statistical categories this season. As divisional champs, Lewicki has the Cardinals in the postseason for the first time since 2011.
The MEC Tournament starts today with West Virginia State and Alderson Broaddus at noon. Concord will meet Wheeling at 3:30 p.m. and Charleston will face West Liberty at 7 p.m.