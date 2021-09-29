Chase Cunningham wasn’t supposed to be the Middle Tennessee starting quarterback this season.
During the offseason, Bailey Hockman transferred to the Blue Raiders from North Carolina State and assumed that role upon his arrival in Murfreesboro. Hockman led MTSU to a 1-2 record in the first three games of the season, but after a Sept. 18 loss to UTSA, Hockman met with Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill and told the longtime Blue Raider head coach he was done with football.
That’s where Cunningham comes in. Prior to last Saturday the redshirt junior had played sparingly during his collegiate career, but had never started. Suddenly he was the starter, and despite the Blue Raiders losing to Charlotte, Cunningham was still very good in that loss.
How good? Cunningham completed 28 of 48 pass attempts for 379 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions. No Middle Tennessee quarterback in the 107 year history of the program has ever thrown for more yards in their first start.
For his second start, Cunningham gets a crack at a Marshall defense that has been porous in recent weeks when the Thundering Herd visit the Blue Raiders on Saturday (7 p.m., Stadium) to open the Conference USA portion of MU’s 2021 schedule.
“I was confident that Chase would play well, and he did,” Stockstill said on his weekly radio show Monday. “His receivers made plays for him, he was accurate with the ball. He made good decisions with the ball. We protected a little better this week -- well, a lot better -- than we did against San Antonio. Again, one guy doesn’t do it all by himself -- he had guys around him helping him, but Chase played really well.” Prior to Saturday’s game against Charlotte, Cunningham had been played well but sparingly through three games. Against Monmonth he completed 3 of 4 pass attempts for 33 yards, then at Virginia Tech he went 7 of 8 for 76 yards and a touchdown. In the loss at UTSA Cunningham saw a little more of the field with a 9 of 18 performance for 150 yards and two touchdowns. In all, Cunningham has completed 47 of 70 pass attempts so far in 2021 for 638 yards with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“I know they had a quarterback change or a situation happened there and this young man came in, and he’s done a really good job,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said of Cunningham during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “He’s scrappy, he’s creative, he’s tough. With their system he distributes the ball well and gets the ball out quick. He doesn’t hold on to it. He’s athletic enough when a play breaks down to create. His receivers and tight ends do a good job of even when things break down still staying alive, which creates some scramble opportunities. I think he’s done a phenomenal job of managing the game. He plays with passion and energy, and you can see he gets excited. He’s not a guy that crumbles as the game goes on, he gets better and better and better.”
So far this season, five different players have caught multiple touchdowns for Middle Tennessee -- Jarrin Pierce, Jimmy Marshall, Jaylin Lane, C.J. Windham and D.J. England-Chisolm. Pierce led the way for that group in last week’s loss at Charlotte with 10 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in a game where Cunningham completed passes to eight different players. Cunningham is also not afraid to tuck the ball and run with nine carries for 65 yards last week against the 49ers.
A big part of his statistical success last week was the Middle Tennessee offensive line kept Charlotte’s defense off Cunningham, and the quarterback was quick to get the ball out of his hands. Marshall’s defense has prided itself on a strong defensive line and pass rush, so Cunningham’s quickness could potentially cause problems for the Thundering Herd on Saturday if they can’t make plays against the Blue Raider offensive line.
“He doesn’t hold on to the ball very long. One of our strengths is our d-line and the pass rush, but when the ball comes out that quick you don’t get a lot of time to get home. We’ve got to do a really good job in our coverage of competing with guys on the edge and the perimeter. Then we’ve got to do a great job with our d-line of getting our hands up, getting to the quarterback when we can and being able to get him on the ground because he can athletically make some plays with his legs as well as his arm.”