morgantown — Happy New Year!
Happy New Decade!
So why waste it? With the 2020 vision this New Year brings — after a bloody Mary to start the day and an Alka-Seltzer to end it — let’s peer ahead into the next year.
No guarantees here, other than it may make you chuckle a bit and, hopefully, you’ll find a jewel or two to think about.
l Atlantans awake on the morning of the opening day of football season when WVU comes to town to play Florida State and find traffic snarled because all of their stop and yield signs are missing. After a brief investigation, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft are indicted for stealing Atlanta’s signs.
l In other automotive news, Bob Huggins’ car fails inspection because it doesn’t have a rear view mirror.
l After making it to the Final Four and losing to eventual NCAA champion (a.Duke, b. Kansas, c. Michigan State or d. Gonzaga), WVU’s Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe announce they will return to Morgantown for another year in an effort to win the Mountaineers’ first NCAA title.
l In far less stunning news, Bob Huggins also announces he’s coming back to coach them.
l So does Gale Catlett.
l Jerry West returns to the Los Angeles Lakers as team president, general manger, coach and player, leading them to the NBA championship while averaging 22.4 points a game, then announces there’s nothing left for him to do in basketball. He retires to join the PGA Tour and takes a shot at winning golf’s Triple Crown.
l Dana Holgorsen is fired as football coach at Houston after a 3-9 season and becomes advertising spokesperson for Red Bull.
l Neal Brown is elected governor of West Virginia ... and Kentucky ... and mayor of Morgantown ... and Louisville ... and Lexington.
l Lincoln Riley leaves Oklahoma to coach the Dallas Cowboys.
l In appreciation for all he has done at WVU, men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is given a specially-made gold and blue stool to sit on at courtside during games.
l WVU begins a donors fund to finance starting a men’s track team and a women’s softball team, converting Hawley Field into a softball stadium.
l WVU skips all requirements and sends Leddie Brown directly into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame after he distinguishes himself by rushing for 102 yards in beating Eastern Kentucky, the first player to run for 100 yards in a game under Neal Brown.
l West Virginia announces that its Oct. 24 home football game with Kansas is sold out after making it Fan Appreciation Day with $2 hot dogs, $4 beers and a drawing for two tickets, including airfare and hotel, to WVU’s bowl game, wherever that may be.
l WVU announces that it will do away with bench seating in Milan Puskar Stadium and actually will install individual, heated, vibrating, cushioned sheets, each with its own TV monitor.
l The next day Hell freezes over.
l After losing to WVU in football, Texas withdraws from the Big 12 to play as an independent and becomes known as Herman’s Hermits, changing its fight song from “The Eyes of Texas Are Upon You” to “Mrs. Brown You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter.”
l West Virginia beats Oklahoma at Milan Puskar Stadium and fans burn everything in the city except the couches, which are illegal to burn.
l After West Virginia’s foreign football recruits cornerback — Jairo Faverus of the Netherlands and tight end Victor Wikstrom of Sweden — have big years, Coach Neal Brown announces he’s changing the Mountaineers main recruiting territory from a nine-hour drive from Morgantown to a nine-hour flight from Morgantown.
l In a related news story, WVU signs a 10-year deal to send its games via satellite to be viewed in Europe, Australia and Africa. Jed Drenning and Dale Wolfley become immediate international idols.
l WVU’s Darius and Dante Stills are named the Big 12’s co-Defensive Players of the Year as they terrorize opposing quarterbacks for 14 sacks each.
l Mike Carey’s women’s basketball team once again stuns Baylor and wins the Big 12 with Kari Niblack the MVP, then reaches the Elite Eight before losing, but not until it also eliminates Geno Auriemma and his Connecticut women in the Sweet 16.
l Forty-nine states celebrate WVU’s upset of the UConn women.
l The Norma Rae Huggins Endowment Fund at the WVU Cancer Center finances a group that discovers a cure for breast cancer.
l You win the lottery.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel