When Concord women's soccer coach Luke Duffy was a player at Lees-McRae, he got to play for a national championship.
Now as a coach in his sixth year with the program, Duffy wants his players to experience that thrill. The road will be long, but the Mountain Lions took the first step Thursday night.
And a historic one at that.
Three players scored points, including a goal and assist by Michelle Brogden, as Atlantic Region No. 2 seed Concord opened the Division II national tournament with a 3-1 win over No. 7 Mercyhurst at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
It was the first national tournament win in Concord's history. The Mountain Lions are making just their second-ever tournament appearance, the last coming in 2019 when they lost to West Chester in the first round.
"It means the world to me," Duffy said. "As a player, I've been in four times and played in the national final. I want my players to be able to feel the emotion of being in a national tournament. Not just being there to make up the numbers, but being there to win."
Win is something Concord (18-0-3) has done a lot of under Duffy. After going 3-10-5 in his first season, the Mountain Lions have not had a losing record since and are a combined 62-4-3 the last three seasons.
They had allowed only nine goals this season going into Thursday's game and keeper Leah Marsh has posted 11 of the team's 14 shutouts.
"Just sheer hard work and determination," Duffy said. "I think we're good in front of goal and we obviously take a lot of pride in keeping a clean sheet. Sloppy way to concede a goal today, but one we will learn from, recupe and make sure it never happens again."
Concord, which defeated Frostburg State 1-0 for the Mountain East Conference tournament championship, took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute when Yasmin Mosby scored off an assist from Brogden. It was Mosby's 22nd goal, which is second in the nation.
Emily Mijares' unassisted goal was the equalizer for Mercyhurst (14-6-1) in the 29th minute and it stayed tied until halftime.
The Mountain Lions peppered Mercyhurst keeper Maddie Elbro in the second half with 14 shots on goal. Two of them found the net, with Brogen scoring off an assist from Leah Foster in the 62nd minute, then Morgan Carmichael assisting on a goal by Zoe Belding for the dagger in the 76th minute.
"I think it was a complete performance by us," Duffy said. "We were in Mercyhurst's situation (in 2019) and I think the experience of being there on the losing end of it really got us over the finishing line. The girls are just hungry. They don't want the season to end."
Concord will host No. 3 Bloomsburg Saturday at 3 p.m. Bloomsburg, which defeated Mercyhurst in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament semifinals, eliminated No. 6 Gannon 2-1 on Thursday.
