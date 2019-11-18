All of a sudden, the Mountain State has become a hotbed of college soccer.
The Concord women’s team and the men’s teams at Marshall and West Virginia all won conference championships Sunday to qualify for their national tournaments. Concord won the Mountain East Conference title, Marshall defended its No. 1 seed to claim the Conference USA crown and WVU rose from the sixth seed to win the Mid-American Conference tournament.
Just a day earlier, WVU Tech defeated Rio Grande to win the River States Conference’s automatic berth into the NAIA national tournament.
Concord won its first-ever conference title. Yasmin Mosby and Rachel Bell scored in the second half to give the Lady Mountain Lions a 2-0 win over Fairmont State.
Marshall, ranked 13th in the country, beat No. 17 Charlotte 1-0 in double overtime. A golden goal from Pedro Dolabella sealed it for the Thundering Herd.
Freshman Luke McCormick scored in the 86th minute to lead the Mountaineers to a 1-0 win over No. 4 seed Bowling Green. It is WVU’s first-ever MAC title.
All three teams will learn their tournament fate today. The NCAA selection show featuring Marshall and WVU will be at 1 p.m., while Concord will receive its news during the Division II selection show at 6 p.m.
WVU Tech will get together at the Barrett-Kelley Hall of Fame today at 1 p.m. for its watch party.