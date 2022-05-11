Concord looks to send Garrett out on top

Kevin Garrett is in his second stint as Concord's head baseball coach — one that will be coming to an end soon — and has led the Mountain Lions to sustained success over his combined 22 seasons.
So he knows a thing or two about what needs to be done.
"Our goal is always to try to win 30 games," Garrett said. "You win 30 games, you normally are in a very competitive situation. Or get as close to 30 as you possibly can."
The Mountain Lions accomplished that this spring, and it does indeed have them in a competitive situation.
Concord takes a 31-17 record into the Mountain East Conference baseball tournament that starts Thursday at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley. The Mountain Lions are the No. 2 seed in the South Division and will face North No. 2 Fairmont State at 7 p.m.
It's Concord's third 30-win season under Garrett, who started his second run with the 2016 season to replace one of his former players, Andrew Wright, who left to take the head coaching job at the University of Charleston.
Concord finished 18-23 last season but made a strong postseason run, falling to West Virginia State in the tournament championship. Based on that, Garrett thought the Mountain Lions could be competitive this spring.
"We felt like we had a pretty good club put together this year," he said. "We had a lot of returning players; very fortunate there. We had some kids take advantage of the 'Covid era,' so to speak, some kids that would be able to return, and we also had a nice recruiting class coming in."
Among the top returners was Anthony Stehlin, a fifth-year shortstop who was the 2021 conference player of the year. On Wednesday, he was announced as an All-MEC first-team selection and was joined by sophomore third baseman Zach Saryeldin and sophomore right-handed pitcher Andrew Neff. Outfielder Kyle Keenan is a second-teamer.
Several freshmen have also contributed, including second-team all-conference catcher Joey Duffer. Others are M.J. Hunter, Josh Adkins and Chris Satcher.
Another is Rylee Nicholas, a 2021 graduate of Nicholas County. He was twice named MEC Pitcher of the Week early in the season, and has also played third base. He homered on his first college pitch in a 5-3 win over UVa-Wise on March 2.
Last week, Garrett announced he will step down as head coach after this season. His first stint went from 1996-2010, and he has an overall career record of 517-382 (.575 win percentage). He also stands at 299 career conference victories.
Garrett will remain as athletic director, a position he has held for 12 years.
"There comes a point in every coach's career where you say, you know what, it's probably time and probably best for the program to let somebody younger take over the program," Garrett said. "I'm blessed to be where I can step away from baseball and still be the athletic director and still work at Concord, because Concord has been so good to me and my family. I'm blessed to work for a great president, Kendra Boggess, that's allowing me to do this"
Current assistant Devin Smith will serve as the interim head coach until the search for a new coach is complete.
The tournament will start with South No. 1 and regular season champion University of Charleston taking on North No. 3 Notre Dame at noon. North No. 1 Frostburg State and South No. 3 Glenville State will meet at 3:30 p.m.
