Coming to Marshall "just felt right" to Slay

Things were going well for Tamar Slay in his home away from home of Charlotte, N.C. Probably better than he could ever have imagined.
His business, Tamar Slay Basketball, is skyrocketing. He led the varsity team at United Faith Christian Academy to a state championship in his first year as head coach. His Under Armour travel teams are among the best in North Carolina.
Then, from out of nowhere, Slay received a text from Marshall men's basketball coach Dan D'Antoni, inquiring to see if he had interest in joining his staff with the Thundering Herd.
Sure, it wasn't the first time D'Antoni had come calling. But Slay felt there was something different this time around.
"He's mentioned it before to me — 'Would you ever be interested in coaching?' But this text message he sent to me, I knew he was serious about it," Slay said. "Once I got it, I showed my wife (Celeste) and we both kind of looked at each other like, 'Uh oh.'"
Slay and D'Antoni — a pair of southern West Virginia basketball icons — had a conversation, and last week Slay was officially announced as an assistant coach.
Despite the success he was having in Charlotte — not only as a coach but as a family man — Slay feels good about the move.
"I felt it was a door God opened for me, that I needed to take a peek in and see if this is where my next chapter is going to be. It's home, it's where I played college basketball. We've got a whole staff of southern West Virginia guys. (Fellow assistant) coach Cornelius Jackson was my college teammate, known him since I was a baby. So it just felt right. It just felt right to try it out and see if this is where God wants me to be."
It wasn't a slam dunk choice. Slay has been coaching his son Bryce since fifth grade.
"That was probably the biggest question mark I had — Do I leave my son right now as he's going into the 10th grade? — because my family is going to stay put in Charlotte this year to see how everything goes here at Marshall," Slay said. "So to pass him off to another coach was a big decision for me. He's ready. I've taught him so much. He's ready to swim now so I'm confident that this is the right decision for me."
The move reunites him lifelong friend Corny Jackson, a 1996 Oak Hill graduate who was the West Virginia High School Player of the Year as a senior. Jackson started his college playing career at the University of Tennessee. He transferred to Marshall, where Slay — who won that same Player of the Year award as a senior at Woodrow Wilson — joined him in 1998.
Jackson joined D'Antoni's staff in 2017.
As much as Slay knows about basketball, he realizes there will be many things to learn about coaching at the college level. Jackson will be there to help ease the transition.
"Any time you're starting a new job, there's some uncomfortable situations that you're in," said Slay, a 2003 NBA Draft pick of the New Jersey Nets who closed his professional career with 10 seasons overseas. "But having him to be able to ask questions and laugh and joke around, just get advice and things like that, it's always good to have someone that you know and really familiar with to kind of help you along the way on these first couple of weeks on the job, even though it's basketball and I'm comfortable with that area of it. But it's so much to being a college coach that I don't know. This is my first year.
"Having him, he's like a big brother to me. Even when I walked on campus at Marshall, he's someone that took me under his wing and taught me what it's like to be a college student, and now 20 years later we're in the same situation again, but now he's teaching me how to coach. It's a pretty cool deal."
And there is much to be said of the southern West Virginia connection. Including fellow assistant Mark Cline of Williamson, four southern West Virginia counties are represented on the coaching staff.
Slay said he and D'Antoni began developing a relationship when D'Antoni was introduced in 2014.
"He was always one of those coaches that always left his door open for former players," Slay said. "We kept in touch after games. I would always make sure I sent him a text message saying 'Good job' or whatever the case may be.
"It was a tough decision, but I feel comfortable with Danny. I've known his brother Mike, of course, through my NBA days. Again, southern West Virginia guy. Coach (Mark) Cline is a southern West Virginia guy. It just feels right. The longer I've been down here, the more comfortable I'm feeling with my decision."
